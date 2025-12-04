Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaGujarat ATS Busts Espionage Network, Army Subedar Amog 2 Arrested

Gujarat ATS Busts Espionage Network, Army Subedar Amog 2 Arrested

Gujarat ATS has arrested an Army Subedar and a woman for allegedly sharing classified information with Pakistan, alongside a separate crackdown on ISI-linked operatives involved in arms smuggling.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 01:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In a significant national security breakthrough, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has uncovered an espionage network operating across multiple states. Two individuals, including a woman, have been arrested for allegedly sharing classified information with Pakistan-based handlers.

Army Subedar and Woman Linked to Foreign Operatives

The key accused, AK Singh, a Subedar in the Indian Army, was residing in Goa when he was picked up. His alleged accomplice, Rashmani Pal, was arrested from Daman. According to the Gujarat ATS, both suspects had been in active contact with foreign operatives and are accused of passing sensitive information to Pakistan, posing a serious threat to India’s security.

Fresh Arrests Follow Earlier Crackdown

This development comes close on the heels of another high-stakes operation earlier in November, when the Gujarat ATS arrested a man wanted by Punjab Police for smuggling arms for a gang linked to Pakistan-based terrorist handlers. Officials identified the accused as Gurpreet Singh, also known as Gopi Billa, who was detained from Halol town in Panchmahal district based on intelligence inputs from Punjab Police.

According to ATS officials, Singh was allegedly involved in aiding a network planning grenade attacks in India. He will be handed over to Punjab Police for further action. A case had recently been registered in Gurdaspur against those accused of smuggling grenades, detonating explosives, and supporting cross-border terror operations.

ISI-Backed Network Recruiting Operatives

Investigations revealed that the key conspirators, Manu Agwan and Maninder Billa, currently in Malaysia, were recruiting individuals in Punjab under instructions from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Their aim, according to officials, was to orchestrate grenade attacks in crowded areas across Punjab and other states.

Accused Admits to Role in Smuggling Arms

During the questioning of two men arrested earlier, Punjab Police reportedly uncovered Gurpreet Singh’s role in smuggling two grenades and two pistols as part of the alleged conspiracy. Acting on these inputs, an ATS team located Singh in Halol, where he had taken up work as a labourer in a local factory. He was detained from a hotel and brought in for interrogation, during which officials say he admitted to his involvement.

Published at : 04 Dec 2025 12:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gujarat ATS Breaking News ABP Live Espionage Network Pakistan Handlers Classified Information Army Subedar Arrest Daman Arrest
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
IndiGo Cancels More Flights As Crew Shortages Trigger Nationwide Disruptions
IndiGo Cancels More Flights As Crew Shortages Trigger Nationwide Disruptions
World
Why Putin Never Eats Foreign Food? Meet The ‘Food Convoy’ Arriving With Him To India
Why Putin Never Eats Foreign Food? Meet The ‘Food Convoy’ Arriving With Him To India
World
Democrats Unveil New ‘Disturbing’ Photos And Videos From Epstein’s Caribbean Hideaway
Democrats Unveil New ‘Disturbing’ Photos And Videos From Epstein’s Caribbean Hideaway
India
Putin’s Power-Packed India Visit: From Private Dinner With PM Modi To Defence Deals; Check Schedule
Putin’s Power-Packed India Visit: From Private Dinner With PM Modi To Defence Deals; Check Schedule
Advertisement

Videos

Big Breaking: EC Flags Irregularities as 7,800 Bengal Booths Show Unusual Voter-List Patterns
Russia-India Relations: India-Russia to sign 25 Defence Deals, S-400 & -500 To Boost Strategic Deterrence
Russia-India Relations: On Two Day India Visit, President Putin's Delegation Includes 7 Key Ministers
Breaking News: Bengal Governor Flags Irregularities After Babri Masjid Foundation Claim Sparks Storm
Global Watch: Putin Arrives in India Today for First Post-Ukraine-War Visit Amid Heavy Security
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget