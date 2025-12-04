Gujarat ATS Busts Espionage Network, Army Subedar Amog 2 Arrested

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In a significant national security breakthrough, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has uncovered an espionage network operating across multiple states. Two individuals, including a woman, have been arrested for allegedly sharing classified information with Pakistan-based handlers.

Army Subedar and Woman Linked to Foreign Operatives

The key accused, AK Singh, a Subedar in the Indian Army, was residing in Goa when he was picked up. His alleged accomplice, Rashmani Pal, was arrested from Daman. According to the Gujarat ATS, both suspects had been in active contact with foreign operatives and are accused of passing sensitive information to Pakistan, posing a serious threat to India’s security.

Fresh Arrests Follow Earlier Crackdown

This development comes close on the heels of another high-stakes operation earlier in November, when the Gujarat ATS arrested a man wanted by Punjab Police for smuggling arms for a gang linked to Pakistan-based terrorist handlers. Officials identified the accused as Gurpreet Singh, also known as Gopi Billa, who was detained from Halol town in Panchmahal district based on intelligence inputs from Punjab Police.

According to ATS officials, Singh was allegedly involved in aiding a network planning grenade attacks in India. He will be handed over to Punjab Police for further action. A case had recently been registered in Gurdaspur against those accused of smuggling grenades, detonating explosives, and supporting cross-border terror operations.

ISI-Backed Network Recruiting Operatives

Investigations revealed that the key conspirators, Manu Agwan and Maninder Billa, currently in Malaysia, were recruiting individuals in Punjab under instructions from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Their aim, according to officials, was to orchestrate grenade attacks in crowded areas across Punjab and other states.

Accused Admits to Role in Smuggling Arms

During the questioning of two men arrested earlier, Punjab Police reportedly uncovered Gurpreet Singh’s role in smuggling two grenades and two pistols as part of the alleged conspiracy. Acting on these inputs, an ATS team located Singh in Halol, where he had taken up work as a labourer in a local factory. He was detained from a hotel and brought in for interrogation, during which officials say he admitted to his involvement.