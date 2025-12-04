‘Modi Doesn’t Succumb To Pressure’: Putin’s Strong Message Before India Visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who arrives in India on Thursday for a two-day visit, has delivered a striking message on the ongoing US tariff measures targeting New Delhi. Dismissing suggestions of American pressure, Putin said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “not a leader who gives in to pressure,” underscoring India’s ability to stand firm on its strategic decisions.

His remarks came during an exclusive interview with India Today, ahead of a visit during which several major bilateral agreements are expected to be signed.

Putin Praises India’s Firm Policy Under Modi

Responding to questions on US President Donald Trump, his upcoming talks with PM Modi in Delhi, and the future direction of India–Russia ties, Putin praised India’s consistent foreign policy. He stressed that the world has witnessed the country’s unwavering stance and added that India has every reason to be proud of its leadership.

The Russian President also highlighted that over 90 per cent of India–Russia bilateral transactions have been successfully executed, an indication of strong economic engagement despite global geopolitical turbulence.

A Warm Personal Rapport With PM Modi

Putin described his forthcoming visit as an opportunity to meet “his friend, Prime Minister Modi,” saying he was “very happy” to travel to India for the talks. He revealed that both leaders had previously agreed that their next meeting would be held in India.

Inside the historic Ekaterina Hall of the Kremlin, where the interview was filmed, the 73-year-old President said he hoped the Indian delegation enjoyed Moscow. He added that the depth of India–Russia cooperation ensured there was “a lot to discuss” during his visit.

A Relationship Rooted in History

Emphasising the “unique” historical connection between India and Russia, Putin spoke highly of India’s transformation since independence. In just 77 years, he said, the country has achieved “remarkable development,”a feat he described as exceptional in such a short span.

Putin has visited India nine times so far, including three trips during Modi’s tenure in 2016, 2018 and 2021. His December visit will be the tenth. Meanwhile, PM Modi has travelled to Russia seven times.

The Story Behind the Limo Ride in China

Putin also addressed the widely discussed limousine ride he shared with PM Modi during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China in September. Calling the moment spontaneous, he said the gesture was his idea.

“It was a symbol of our friendship,” Putin noted, explaining that the two leaders were discussing the summit agenda when he suggested they ride together. “It wasn’t pre-planned. My car was there, and we simply got in as friends.”

The conversation continued long after the ride ended, he added. PM Modi had posted about the unexpected carpool at the time, calling conversations with Putin “insightful”.

Key Agreements Expected During the India Visit

As anticipation builds around the agreements set to be announced during his Delhi visit, Putin refrained from revealing specifics. However, he praised India’s rapid economic growth, noting the 7.7 per cent growth rate as a testament to the country’s momentum under PM Modi’s leadership.

He acknowledged that critics may always find room for improvement, but maintained that India’s economic performance “speaks for itself”.

Expanding Cooperation in Future-Shaping Sectors

Putin said India and Russia have already outlined a comprehensive plan for cooperation in high-impact areas. These include:

Space exploration

Nuclear energy

Shipbuilding

Aircraft manufacturing

Advanced technology

He added that discussions on Artificial Intelligence, a field rapidly reshaping global industries, may also feature prominently. “We will prioritise what holds the greatest significance at this stage,” he said.