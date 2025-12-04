The Indian National Congress has removed Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil from the party’s primary membership, escalating its response to mounting allegations of rape and sexual exploitation. The announcement on Thursday by KPCC president Sunny Joseph followed the Thiruvananthapuram court’s decision to dismiss Mamkootathil’s anticipatory bail plea—an order that intensified the already spiralling political storm.

Mamkootathil, a first-term legislator from Palakkad, had been under suspension since August, after multiple women levelled accusations of sexual coercion, including claims of pressuring a complainant to end a pregnancy. As public anger grew, Congress leaders acknowledged that the situation demanded stronger action. Senior leader Ramesh Chennithala noted that “it is better if Rahul Mamkootathil does not continue as MLA,” while MP Adoor Prakash clarified that stepping down from his Assembly post “is his personal decision”, as per agency reports.

Court Rejects Bail As MLA Remains Untraceable

The anticipatory bail plea—heard over two days—was rejected even as investigators reported that the MLA had been untraceable for eight consecutive days.

According to police, Mamkootathil left his residence soon after the FIR was filed and has switched vehicles several times since, making surveillance difficult. His disappearance has drawn criticism from opposition parties, who accuse him of deliberately evading arrest.

Congress Scrambles To Contain Political Fallout

Party insiders admit that the scandal poses a serious threat to Congress’s image in Kerala, particularly among young voters and women.



The timing of his expulsion, coinciding with the anniversary of his oath-taking as MLA, underscores the dramatic collapse of his political standing within a single year.

MLA Denies Charges But Public Anger Grows

Mamkootathil has rejected all allegations, calling them fabricated and politically driven.



However, with the MLA still missing and police intensifying their search, his denial has done little to quell public outrage. The case has rapidly evolved into a larger debate on accountability, gender justice, and the conduct expected of elected representatives.