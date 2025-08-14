Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentJanhvi Kapoor Pays Emotional Tribute To Late Mom Sridevi On Her 62nd Birthday, See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor Pays Emotional Tribute To Late Mom Sridevi On Her 62nd Birthday, See Pics

Actress Janhvi Kapoor commemorated her late mother Sridevi’s 62nd birth anniversary by sharing rare family photos on Instagram.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 10:27 AM (IST)
Actress Janhvi Kapoor commemorated her late mother Sridevi’s 62nd birth anniversary by sharing rare family photos on Instagram.

The photos included a young Sridevi and Boney Kapoor holding toddler Janhvi, along with pictures of Janhvi from her recent Tirumala visit.

1/8
Janhvi also posted a family photograph featuring herself, Sridevi, Boney, and sister Khushi Kapoor.
Janhvi also posted a family photograph featuring herself, Sridevi, Boney, and sister Khushi Kapoor.
2/8
The final photo in the series showed Sridevi holding toddler Janhvi as they posed for the camera.
The final photo in the series showed Sridevi holding toddler Janhvi as they posed for the camera.
3/8
Captioning the post, Janhvi wrote, “Happy Birthday Mumma every step with your name in my heart.”
Captioning the post, Janhvi wrote, “Happy Birthday Mumma every step with your name in my heart.”
4/8
Boney and Sridevi fell in love on the sets of the 1987 film Mr. India and married in 1996, becoming parents to Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.
Boney and Sridevi fell in love on the sets of the 1987 film Mr. India and married in 1996, becoming parents to Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.
5/8
Sridevi passed away in Dubai in 2018 at the age of 54 due to accidental drowning.
Sridevi passed away in Dubai in 2018 at the age of 54 due to accidental drowning.
6/8
On August 13, Boney shared a nostalgic memory from 1990 when he wished Sridevi a “happy 26th birthday” at her 27th birthday party to make her feel younger, which she misinterpreted as teasing.
On August 13, Boney shared a nostalgic memory from 1990 when he wished Sridevi a “happy 26th birthday” at her 27th birthday party to make her feel younger, which she misinterpreted as teasing.
7/8
Boney’s Instagram caption read: “In 1990 her birthday party in chennai when I wished her happy 26th birthday while it was her 27th birthday to make her feel that she had gone younger & it was a compliment, that with every passing day she is getting younger but she taught (thought) I was teasing her.”
Boney’s Instagram caption read: “In 1990 her birthday party in chennai when I wished her happy 26th birthday while it was her 27th birthday to make her feel that she had gone younger & it was a compliment, that with every passing day she is getting younger but she taught (thought) I was teasing her.”
8/8
Janhvi will next appear in the cross-cultural romance film Param Sundari, releasing August 29, which tells a love story between a North Indian man and a South Indian woman, set against Kerala’s backwaters. (All Images: Instagram/janhvikapoor)
Janhvi will next appear in the cross-cultural romance film Param Sundari, releasing August 29, which tells a love story between a North Indian man and a South Indian woman, set against Kerala’s backwaters. (All Images: Instagram/janhvikapoor)
Published at : 14 Aug 2025 10:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Janhvi Kapoor

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Which Cities Have Banned Meat Sale On Independence Day? Check Details
Which Cities Have Banned Meat Sale On Independence Day?
World
‘Very Severe Consequences’: Trump’s Warning To Russia If Putin Refuses Ukraine Ceasefire In Alaska Summit
‘Very Severe Consequences’: Trump’s Warning If Putin Refuses Ukraine Ceasefire In Ala
India
SC’s New Bench To Hear Delhi-NCR Stray Dog Case Today As Relocation Ruling Sparks Protests
SC’s New Bench To Hear Delhi-NCR Stray Dog Case Today As Relocation Ruling Sparks Protests
Cities
Delhi Receives Fresh Showers Ahead Of Long Weekend, IMD Issues Red Alert
Delhi Receives Fresh Showers Ahead Of Long Weekend, IMD Issues Red Alert
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Haryana Violence: Violent Clashes Erupt in Nuh, Haryana Over Parking Dispute | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Election Commission of Bias, Alleges Voter ID Duplication by BJP Leaders | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Security Forces Thwart Infiltration Attempt in Uri; One Soldier Injured | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Preparations in Full Swing for Independence Day; Amit Shah Hoists Tricolor in Delhi | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Political Turmoil Over Voter List Revision and Allegations of Vote Fraud Shake Indian Parliament | ABP NEWS

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth & Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Embed widget