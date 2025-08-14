Explorer
Janhvi Kapoor Pays Emotional Tribute To Late Mom Sridevi On Her 62nd Birthday, See Pics
Actress Janhvi Kapoor commemorated her late mother Sridevi’s 62nd birth anniversary by sharing rare family photos on Instagram.
The photos included a young Sridevi and Boney Kapoor holding toddler Janhvi, along with pictures of Janhvi from her recent Tirumala visit.
Published at : 14 Aug 2025 10:27 AM (IST)
Janhvi Kapoor
