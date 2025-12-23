Delhi Covered In Dense Fog Amid 'Severe' AQI; Flights, Train Services Hit As Visibility Drops

Delhi was enveloped in dense fog on Tuesday morning, severely impacting air and rail traffic across the national capital, as air quality deteriorated to the “severe” category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Sameer app, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 414 at 7:05 am.

Among the stations in the severe zone, Anand Vihar emerged as the most polluted, logging an AQI of 466, followed by nehru Nagar (453), Okhla Phase-2 (452), and Jahangirpuri (447).

VIDEO | Delhi: Visibility dips due to dense fog in the national capital. Early morning visuals from Kartavya Path.#Fog #DelhiWeather #WeatherUpdate



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/a9d6fXy29B — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 23, 2025

The thick fog led to a sharp drop in visibility, disrupting flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Airport officials said departures and arrivals were affected due to low-visibility conditions.

VIDEO | Flight operations at Delhi airport affected as dense fog blankets city.



On Monday, more than 500 flights were delayed, and at least 14 flights were cancelled at the Delhi airport due to bad weather and low visibility conditions.#Fog #DelhiWeather #WeatherUpdate



(Full… pic.twitter.com/ykfNkuQe9k — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 23, 2025

Rail services were also hit, with several long-distance and suburban trains running behind schedule, while a few were cancelled due to poor visibility across the region. Early morning visuals from the New Delhi Railway Station showed passengers waiting amid delays as fog continued to blanket the city.

VIDEO | Several trains running behind schedule and few cancelled due to dense fog in the region causing inconvenience to passengers. Early morning visuals from New Delhi Railway Station.#Fog #DelhiWeather



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/TKk3yRdqSU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 23, 2025

On Monday, more than 500 flights were delayed and at least 14 flights were cancelled as weather conditions worsened, causing inconvenience to passengers.

According to CPCB standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.