Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi Covered In Dense Fog Amid 'Severe' AQI; Flights, Train Services Hit As Visibility Drops

Delhi Covered In Dense Fog Amid 'Severe' AQI; Flights, Train Services Hit As Visibility Drops

Delhi experienced severe air pollution (AQI 414) and dense fog, disrupting air and rail traffic. Flights were delayed and cancelled at Indira Gandhi International Airport, and trains were either running late or cancelled.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 07:58 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Delhi was enveloped in dense fog on Tuesday morning, severely impacting air and rail traffic across the national capital, as air quality deteriorated to the “severe” category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Sameer app, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 414 at 7:05 am.

Among the stations in the severe zone, Anand Vihar emerged as the most polluted, logging an AQI of 466, followed by nehru Nagar (453), Okhla Phase-2 (452), and Jahangirpuri (447).

The thick fog led to a sharp drop in visibility, disrupting flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Airport officials said departures and arrivals were affected due to low-visibility conditions.

Rail services were also hit, with several long-distance and suburban trains running behind schedule, while a few were cancelled due to poor visibility across the region. Early morning visuals from the New Delhi Railway Station showed passengers waiting amid delays as fog continued to blanket the city. 

On Monday, more than 500 flights were delayed and at least 14 flights were cancelled as weather conditions worsened, causing inconvenience to passengers. 

According to CPCB standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'. 

Published at : 23 Dec 2025 07:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Weather Delhi Air Pollution Delhi AQI DELHI
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'BJP Proposing Elimination Of Constitution, Has Weaponised ED, CBI': Rahul Gandhi In Berlin
'BJP Proposing Elimination Of Constitution, Has Weaponised ED, CBI': Rahul Gandhi In Berlin
India
'Biggest Mess...': Indian Techies Stranded After US Reschedules Visa Interviews Amid New Vetting Rules
'Biggest Mess...': Indian Techies Stranded After US Reschedules Visa Interviews Amid New Vetting Rules
Cities
'Desh Me Do Namoone...': Yogi Adityanath Attacks Oppn, Akhilesh Hits Back With Delhi-Lucknow 'Rift' Jibe
'Desh Me Do Namoone...': Yogi Adityanath Attacks Oppn, Akhilesh Hits Back With 'Rift' Jibe
World
Bangladesh Freezes Visa Services In Three Indian Cities Amid Unrest Back Home
Bangladesh Freezes Visa Services In Three Indian Cities Amid Unrest Back Home
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal Politics: Humayun Kabir Launches ‘Janta Unnayan Party’ in Murshidabad, Targets TMC and BJP Ahead of 2026 Polls
Delhi NCR: Battles Toxic Air as AQI Stays Above 400 Amid Cold Wave and Dense Fog
Aviation Breaking: Air India Flight AI-887 Returns to Delhi After Engine Oil Pressure Drops to Zero
SP Stages Protest Outside UP Assembly Over Codeine Syrup Case Ahead of Key Legislative Agenda
Breaking: 18-Year-Old Girl Pushed from Moving Local Train in Navi Mumbai, Accused Arrested
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Challenging China : Why India Is Not In Pax Silica
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget