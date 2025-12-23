DOJ Releases Epstein 'Suicide Attempt' Video In Jail, Then Deletes It Amid Claims It's Fake

The US Department of Justice ignited fresh controversy by posting a purported video that appears to show Jeffrey Epstein's suicide attempt in a Manhattan jail cell. It was later deleted after experts flagged it as a hoax from 4chan.

The 12-second clip, quietly uploaded to the DOJ's website last Friday without explanation, depicted a white-haired man in an orange jumpsuit kneeling by a bunk bed, appearing to struggle violently.

A timestamp marked it at 4:29 am on August 10, 2019, about two hours before guards discovered Epstein unresponsive at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre. Labelled "J Epstein" in the corner, the footage was added to a batch of investigative files on the disgraced financier, according to the New York Post.

‼️🇺🇸: The US DOJ just released what was supposed to be a video of Jeffrey Epstein attempting to commit suic1de. 👀



HOWEVER it is a FAKE that was published on YouTube 5 years ago by user chadchaddington5164.



The report revealed that the video matched a fabricated clip circulating on 4chan, with a Florida-based conspiracy theorist tipping off investigators. The DOJ swiftly pulled it down but has offered no public comment on the blunder.

This mishap unfolded a day after the department briefly scrubbed, and then restored, a photograph of President Donald Trump from Epstein's files. Officials insisted the move aimed to shield victims, not shield the president, following complaints from the Southern District of New York.

Epstein's 2019 death, officially ruled a suicide amid federal sex-trafficking charges, has long fueled doubts. Lapses in jail surveillance and oversight amplified theories of foul play. His brother, Mark Epstein, has dismissed the suicide verdict, claiming murder. The DOJ has, however, ignored these claims amid the newly-released video.

The broader Epstein disclosures paint a grim picture. The latest files include haunting photos of Epstein with underage girls and footage from his abuse-linked properties. It consists of hundreds of thousands of pages, including survivor interviews and internal memos, which await review by over 200 lawyers. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche explained delays stem from protecting victims, not dodging deadlines.

"The reason why we are still reviewing documents and still continuing our process is simply to protect victims," Blanche stressed.