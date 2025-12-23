Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldDOJ Releases Epstein 'Suicide Attempt' Video In Jail, Then Deletes It Amid Claims It's Fake

DOJ Releases Epstein 'Suicide Attempt' Video In Jail, Then Deletes It Amid Claims It's Fake

The 12-second video has a timestamp which reads 4:29 am on August 10, 2019, roughly two hours before Jeffrey Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 08:19 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The US Department of Justice ignited fresh controversy by posting a purported video that appears to show Jeffrey Epstein's suicide attempt in a Manhattan jail cell. It was later deleted after experts flagged it as a hoax from 4chan.

The 12-second clip, quietly uploaded to the DOJ's website last Friday without explanation, depicted a white-haired man in an orange jumpsuit kneeling by a bunk bed, appearing to struggle violently.

A timestamp marked it at 4:29 am on August 10, 2019, about two hours before guards discovered Epstein unresponsive at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre. Labelled "J Epstein" in the corner, the footage was added to a batch of investigative files on the disgraced financier, according to the New York Post.

The report revealed that the video matched a fabricated clip circulating on 4chan, with a Florida-based conspiracy theorist tipping off investigators. The DOJ swiftly pulled it down but has offered no public comment on the blunder. 

This mishap unfolded a day after the department briefly scrubbed, and then restored, a photograph of President Donald Trump from Epstein's files. Officials insisted the move aimed to shield victims, not shield the president, following complaints from the Southern District of New York.

Epstein's 2019 death, officially ruled a suicide amid federal sex-trafficking charges, has long fueled doubts. Lapses in jail surveillance and oversight amplified theories of foul play. His brother, Mark Epstein, has dismissed the suicide verdict, claiming murder. The DOJ has, however, ignored these claims amid the newly-released video.

The broader Epstein disclosures paint a grim picture. The latest files include haunting photos of Epstein with underage girls and footage from his abuse-linked properties. It consists of hundreds of thousands of pages, including survivor interviews and internal memos, which await review by over 200 lawyers. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche explained delays stem from protecting victims, not dodging deadlines.

"The reason why we are still reviewing documents and still continuing our process is simply to protect victims," Blanche stressed.

Published at : 23 Dec 2025 08:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jeffrey Epstein Epstein Files
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'BJP Proposing Elimination Of Constitution, Has Weaponised ED, CBI': Rahul Gandhi In Berlin
'BJP Proposing Elimination Of Constitution, Has Weaponised ED, CBI': Rahul Gandhi In Berlin
India
'Biggest Mess...': Indian Techies Stranded After US Reschedules Visa Interviews Amid New Vetting Rules
'Biggest Mess...': Indian Techies Stranded After US Reschedules Visa Interviews Amid New Vetting Rules
Cities
'Desh Me Do Namoone...': Yogi Adityanath Attacks Oppn, Akhilesh Hits Back With Delhi-Lucknow 'Rift' Jibe
'Desh Me Do Namoone...': Yogi Adityanath Attacks Oppn, Akhilesh Hits Back With 'Rift' Jibe
World
Bangladesh Freezes Visa Services In Three Indian Cities Amid Unrest Back Home
Bangladesh Freezes Visa Services In Three Indian Cities Amid Unrest Back Home
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal Politics: Humayun Kabir Launches ‘Janta Unnayan Party’ in Murshidabad, Targets TMC and BJP Ahead of 2026 Polls
Delhi NCR: Battles Toxic Air as AQI Stays Above 400 Amid Cold Wave and Dense Fog
Aviation Breaking: Air India Flight AI-887 Returns to Delhi After Engine Oil Pressure Drops to Zero
SP Stages Protest Outside UP Assembly Over Codeine Syrup Case Ahead of Key Legislative Agenda
Breaking: 18-Year-Old Girl Pushed from Moving Local Train in Navi Mumbai, Accused Arrested
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Challenging China : Why India Is Not In Pax Silica
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget