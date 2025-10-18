Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Rishab Shetty Visits Kashi Vishwanath, Offers Prayers After Kantara Success; PICS

Rishab Shetty Visits Kashi Vishwanath, Offers Prayers After Kantara Success; PICS

Following the phenomenal success of Kantara: Chapter 1, actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty undertook a spiritual visit to Varanasi, where he offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 12:56 AM (IST)
Following the phenomenal success of Kantara: Chapter 1, actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty undertook a spiritual visit to Varanasi, where he offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Rishab Shetty Attends Ganga Aarti in Varanasi, Thanks Divine Grace for Kantara: Chapter 1’s Massive Success

1/7
Following the phenomenal success of Kantara: Chapter 1, actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty undertook a spiritual visit to Varanasi, where he offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and participated in the sacred Ganga Aarti.
Following the phenomenal success of Kantara: Chapter 1, actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty undertook a spiritual visit to Varanasi, where he offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and participated in the sacred Ganga Aarti.
2/7
His visit symbolised gratitude for the film’s historic triumph and its deep spiritual undertones.
His visit symbolised gratitude for the film’s historic triumph and its deep spiritual undertones.
3/7
The blockbuster, which has become one of the year’s biggest cinematic sensations, has amassed an astounding ₹717 crore in just 16 days, continuing its record-breaking run at the box office.
The blockbuster, which has become one of the year’s biggest cinematic sensations, has amassed an astounding ₹717 crore in just 16 days, continuing its record-breaking run at the box office.
4/7
Reflecting on the film’s essence, Rishab drew inspiration from the powerful line “Maa Ganga Rasta Dikhayegi”, attributing the movie’s unprecedented success to divine grace and the audience’s steadfast support.
Reflecting on the film’s essence, Rishab drew inspiration from the powerful line “Maa Ganga Rasta Dikhayegi”, attributing the movie’s unprecedented success to divine grace and the audience’s steadfast support.
5/7
Celebrated for its compelling storytelling, cultural depth, and stunning visuals, Kantara: Chapter 1 has been hailed as a cinematic masterpiece.
Celebrated for its compelling storytelling, cultural depth, and stunning visuals, Kantara: Chapter 1 has been hailed as a cinematic masterpiece.
6/7
With an exceptional team — B. Ajaneesh Loknath (music), Arvind Kashyap (cinematography), and Vinesh Banglan (production design) — the film stands among the most ambitious and visually captivating works of the year.
With an exceptional team — B. Ajaneesh Loknath (music), Arvind Kashyap (cinematography), and Vinesh Banglan (production design) — the film stands among the most ambitious and visually captivating works of the year.
7/7
Released on October 2 in seven languages — Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English — the film has united audiences across India while remaining profoundly rooted in spiritual and cultural tradition. (All Image: Special Arrangement)
Released on October 2 in seven languages — Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English — the film has united audiences across India while remaining profoundly rooted in spiritual and cultural tradition. (All Image: Special Arrangement)
Published at : 18 Oct 2025 12:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishab Shetty Kantara Chapter 1

Photo Gallery

