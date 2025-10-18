Explorer
Rishab Shetty Visits Kashi Vishwanath, Offers Prayers After Kantara Success; PICS
Following the phenomenal success of Kantara: Chapter 1, actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty undertook a spiritual visit to Varanasi, where he offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.
Rishab Shetty Attends Ganga Aarti in Varanasi, Thanks Divine Grace for Kantara: Chapter 1’s Massive Success
Published at : 18 Oct 2025 12:56 PM (IST)
