Mass Transfers: Major IAS & IPS Officer Reshuffle Impacts Delhi, J&K & More

Among others transferred are IPS officer Ajit Kumar Singla (2004), who has been shifted from Puducherry to Delhi, and Rajiv Ranjan Singh (2010), who has been moved from Delhi to Chandigarh.

Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 10:54 PM (IST)

New Delhi: The Centre on Sunday ordered the transfer of a large number of IAS and IPS officers of the AGMUT cadre, involving postings from Delhi and to Delhi, with immediate effect.

According to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, several senior officers have been moved out of Delhi. MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, a 1992-batch IAS officer, has been transferred from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir, while Sanjeev Khirwar (1994) has been shifted from Ladakh to Delhi. Santosh D Vaidya (1998) has been moved from Jammu and Kashmir to Delhi.

Among others transferred are Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ajit Kumar Singla (2004), who has been shifted from Puducherry to Delhi, and Rajiv Ranjan Singh (2010), who has been moved from Delhi to Chandigarh.

Mangesh Kashyap (2009) has also been transferred out of Delhi, the order said.

Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer R Alice Vaz (2005) has been moved from here to Jammu and Kashmir. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Jan 2026 10:54 PM (IST)
