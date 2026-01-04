Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Day After Trump's 'Will Run Venezuela' Remark, Top Aide Makes U-Turn

Day After Trump’s ‘Will Run Venezuela’ Remark, Top Aide Makes U-Turn

A day after Trump said the US would “run” Venezuela, Marco Rubio walked it back, saying Washington won’t govern the country.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 11:22 PM (IST)
A day after President Donald Trump claimed that the United States would “run” Venezuela following the ouster of its leader Nicolas Maduro, Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday appeared to scale back that assertion, saying Washington would not take on a day-to-day governing role in the country.

Speaking on multiple television talk shows, Rubio said the US would limit its involvement to enforcing an existing “oil quarantine” on Venezuela, signalling a clear shift from Trump’s sweeping remarks made a day earlier.

Rubio Seeks To Calm Fears

Rubio’s comments appeared aimed at easing concerns over whether the assertive US action to achieve regime change could lead to a prolonged foreign intervention or another failed nation-building effort. His statements stood in contrast to Trump’s broad and largely undefined claim that Washington would at least temporarily oversee the oil-rich nation.

US Denies Governing Venezuela

Trump’s remarks had sparked questions about whether the US intended to establish some form of administrative control over Caracas, raising alarms both domestically and internationally. By clarifying that the US would not govern Venezuela beyond enforcing sanctions related to its energy sector, Rubio sought to reassure critics wary of deeper American entanglement following the dramatic capture of Maduro.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the United States govern Venezuela after Nicolas Maduro is ousted?

No, the US will not take on a day-to-day governing role in Venezuela. Their involvement will be limited to enforcing an existing 'oil quarantine'.

What is the extent of US involvement in Venezuela?

The US plans to limit its involvement to enforcing an existing 'oil quarantine' on Venezuela. They deny any intention of governing the country.

Why did Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarify US involvement in Venezuela?

Rubio's comments aimed to ease concerns about a prolonged foreign intervention or nation-building efforts following regime change.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 04 Jan 2026 11:18 PM (IST)
