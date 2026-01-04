Day After Trump’s ‘Will Run Venezuela’ Remark, Top Aide Makes U-Turn

Rubio Seeks To Calm Fears
Rubio’s comments appeared aimed at easing concerns over whether the assertive US action to achieve regime change could lead to a prolonged foreign intervention or another failed nation-building effort. His statements stood in contrast to Trump’s broad and largely undefined claim that Washington would at least temporarily oversee the oil-rich nation.
US Denies Governing Venezuela
Trump’s remarks had sparked questions about whether the US intended to establish some form of administrative control over Caracas, raising alarms both domestically and internationally. By clarifying that the US would not govern Venezuela beyond enforcing sanctions related to its energy sector, Rubio sought to reassure critics wary of deeper American entanglement following the dramatic capture of Maduro.