Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chauhan criticized Ramayana's trailer, citing poor graphics.

He specifically disapproved Kaikeyi's modern look and scene portrayal.

Chauhan discussed casting challenges, praising Arun Govil's Dasharatha.

Actor Gajendra Chauhan, best known for playing Yudhishthira in BR Chopra’s Mahabharata, has shared his views on Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming Ramayana. After watching the trailer, Chauhan said he was not “impressed”, particularly with the use of graphics, which he felt took away from the realism of the epic.

‘Reality Should’ve Been Used Instead Of Graphics’

Gajendra, who also played Dasharatha in the 2001 Ramayan, said he expected more from the film, especially given its Rs 4,000-crore budget. “But I personally say that I did not get the impact of the graphics. I think it would have been better if reality was used instead of graphics. Secondly, there are some characters who do not seem to be very touchy. It does not seem that it should be like this. It is not getting the impact,” he told Hindi Rush.

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He also criticised Lara Dutta’s portrayal of Kaikeyi, particularly her look and the depiction of the Kop Bhavan scene. “I will openly tell you, the scene of Kaikeyi is not impressive at all. They have dressed her up in a modern saree. Kaikeyi wasn’t like this,” he said.

He added, “If you look back at our Ramayan, you will see Kaikeyi was sitting in the Kop Bhavan in a black saree. There was a dedicated place in palaces called Kop Bhavan, where people would go when they were upset about something. They would go and sit in that space. People would then come there to talk them out of it - sometimes the ministers, other times the king himself. That impact needs to be created.”

Ranbir Kapoor ‘Has An Image’ As Rama

During the interview, Chauhan also spoke about the challenges of casting established stars in mythological roles. He said it can be difficult for audiences to separate an actor’s existing public image from a revered mythological character.

“If you want to do these pious characters, then your image should not be there. You should not be exposed to the public,” he said.

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Speaking about Ranbir Kapoor’s casting as Rama, Chauhan added, “Ranbir Kapoor has an image. He is a big star. Now he is doing Rama. He is looking good, no doubt. He is looking very good in the get-up. Our imagination of Rama was that he will have a long nose, he will be a king, he will have a look.”

‘Arun Govil’s Casting Was Best’

Chauhan also praised Arun Govil’s casting as Dasharatha, calling it the “best”.

“I think Arun Govil sir’s casting was the best in the role of Dasharatha. Because he was Ram 40 years ago. After growing for 40 years, he became Dasharatha. He has become a father. So, I think of the image of a father. And he is a fantastic actor. He will do well, no doubt. And he is looking good too. I think he is a very good actor,” he said.

Mahabharat actor Gajendra Chauhan cooked Namit malhotra' ramayan:🎙️



" I was not impressed by the trailer, I believe this adaptations rely too heavily on graphics and digital effects rather than capturing the authentic, raw emotional impact of the original storytelling. I didn't… pic.twitter.com/Z54OtOaSdD — daksh. (@mythicbxrn) August 12, 2026

About ‘Ramayana’

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is scheduled to release in November this year, with its second instalment set for 2027.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The supporting cast includes Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha and Arun Govil as King Dasharatha.