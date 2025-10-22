Raashii Khanna Serves Royal Vintage Glam In Black & Gold Festive Couture

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryCelebritiesRaashii Khanna Serves Royal Vintage Glam In Black & Gold Festive Couture

Raashii Khanna stuns in a regal black and gold lehenga with polki jewelry, sleek bun, and luminous makeup, serving vintage royal glamour in her latest photoshoot.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 03:22 PM (IST)
1/8
Raashii Khanna exudes regal elegance in her latest look, where she embraces a luxurious black-and-gold palette with a vintage cinematic vibe.
2/8
The actress looks like a modern-day maharani, blending opulence with minimalistic poise, a perfect balance of old-world charm and contemporary glamour.
3/8
Her outfit features a deep black velvet blouse with intricate golden embellishments and a sculpted silhouette that adds structure while highlighting her naturally graceful frame.
4/8
Paired with a rich gold metallic lehenga skirt featuring textured sheen and fluid movement, the ensemble stands out for its timeless grandeur. Draped lightly over her arms, the matching embroidered stole enhances the royal undertones of the look without overpowering it.
5/8
Raashii accessorized her look with traditional polki jewelry — a statement choker with white crystals and pearls, layered earrings, and an elegant statement bracelet and rings. Her choice of heritage-inspired jewelry adds sophistication and restraint, enhancing the polished aesthetic.
6/8
Her makeup is soft and luminous — glowing skin, muted nude lips, kohl-lined eyes with a subtle shimmer, and delicately defined brows. A tiny black bindi adds the perfect finishing touch, grounding the look in classic Indian beauty traditions. Her hair is styled in a sleek, pulled-back bun — clean, regal, and powerfully refined.
7/8
The atmosphere of the shoot — warm lighting, minimal background, golden halo effect — evokes vintage royal portraiture. The overall mood is timeless, graceful, and cinematic, with echoes of Mughal-era moodboards and couture runway sensibility.
8/8
Raashii Khanna has evolved into a fashion powerhouse — her style is consistently elegant and thoughtfully curated, oscillating between clean modern silhouettes and rich cultural couture. On the career front, she continues to rise across industries — from Telugu and Tamil blockbusters to significant entries into Bollywood and OTT — proving her versatility as both an actor and style icon. ( All Pics Credit: Instagram/@raashiikhanna)
Published at : 22 Oct 2025 03:22 PM (IST)
Embed widget