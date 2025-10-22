Explorer
Raashii Khanna Serves Royal Vintage Glam In Black & Gold Festive Couture
Raashii Khanna stuns in a regal black and gold lehenga with polki jewelry, sleek bun, and luminous makeup, serving vintage royal glamour in her latest photoshoot.
Vivek Oberoi celebrates Diwali with wife Priyanka Alva Oberoi and friends R. Madhavan and Sarita Birje, sharing glimpses of their festive evening.
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
Published at : 22 Oct 2025 03:22 PM (IST)
Celebrities
8 Photos
Sonam Kapoor’s Diwali Look Is A Perfect Blend Of Tradition And Modern Glamour; PICS
Celebrities
10 Photos
Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor’s Diwali Celebration Is All About Family, Love, Laughter
Celebrities
8 Photos
Rashmika Mandanna’s Stunning Festive Look Is A Perfect Blend Of Tradition And Style
Celebrities
9 Photos
Inside The Kapoor Family’s Glittering Diwali Party Hosted By Kareena Kapoor Khan; PICS
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Election 2025
'NDA Did Injustice To Jeevika Didis': Tejashwi Yadav Promises Rs 30,000 Salary, Govt Employee Status
Cricket
Congress' Shama Mohamed Hits Out At India Coach Gautam Gambhir Over Sarfaraz Khan Snub
India
PM Modi Thanks Trump For Diwali Wish: 'May Our Democracies Illuminate The World'
Cities
Toxic Haze Hangs Over Delhi Post-Diwali, AQI Remains 'Very Poor' For 2nd Straight Day
Advertisement