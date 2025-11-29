Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaCyclone Ditwah Nears TN: Flights Cancelled, Trains Disrupted; Schools Shut In 13 Districts As Heavy Rains Begin

Cyclone Ditwah nears Tamil Nadu, triggering flight cancellations, school closures, and intense rainfall across Delta and coastal districts.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Nov 2025 08:14 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

With cyclonic storm Ditwah advancing steadily towards the north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts, authorities have swung into high alert mode as heavy rain and strong winds begin to intensify across several districts. The system, which has been skirting the coastal stretch of Sri Lanka and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, has prompted an orange alert and triggered disruptions in air, rail and educational schedules. School holidays have been declared in four districts, while both schools and colleges have been given holidays in nine districts as Cyclone Ditwah intensifies its impact.

IMD Tracks Storm’s Path Toward Coast

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Ditwah—pronounced Dit-wah—moved north-northwest at around 7 kmph in the six hours leading up to 1800 UTC on November 28. The IMD said the circulation remained positioned near latitude 9.0°N and longitude 80.8°E, roughly 70 km from Trincomalee and about 450 km south of Chennai.

The department noted that the storm is “very likely” to continue its trajectory across coastal Sri Lanka and the southwest Bay of Bengal before closing in on the north Tamil Nadu–Puducherry–south Andhra Pradesh stretch by early hours of November 30.

Heavy Rains Begin, Sri Lanka Toll Rises

The first spell of intense rainfall has begun lashing Tamil Nadu’s Delta districts, leading to waterlogging in parts of Thoothukudi. Strong sea conditions were reported at Pamban in Rameswaram as the weather system gathered strength offshore.



Meanwhile, Sri Lanka continues to grapple with severe flooding and landslides, with the death toll climbing to 69 and 34 individuals still unaccounted for. In response, India has launched Operation Sagar Bandhu to deliver humanitarian assistance and aid to the island nation.

Schools, Colleges Shut Across Multiple TN Districts

As a precaution, school holidays have been declared in Ariyalur, Tiruchy, Thanjavur and Villupuram.

Additionally, both schools and colleges have been closed in nine districts, including Cuddalore, Tiruvarur, Nagai, Mayiladuthurai, Kallakkurichi, Pudukkottai, Perambalur, Puducherry and Karaikal. Authorities said closures may be extended depending on rainfall intensity.

Flights, Rail Services Disrupted

The worsening weather has significantly affected travel. Several flights scheduled for November 29 at Chennai International Airport were cancelled, with IndiGo’s ATR services among the first to be suspended. The airport advised passengers to stay in touch with airlines for updates as conditions evolve.

Southern Railway also announced disruptions, stating, “Southern Railway has announced cancellations, partial cancellations and short terminations for selected services on 28 and 29 November 2025.” Officials said more adjustments may follow if the cyclone strengthens further.

Weather Bloggers Flag Intensifying Rains

Independent meteorologist Pradeep John, popularly known as Tamil Nadu Weatherman, reported early Friday that the Delta region was already receiving extremely heavy rainfall. He noted that Nagai district had recorded rainfall in the “centuries” by 3:30 am and could cross 150–175 mm by 8:30 am. He added that the rain bands would progress toward Cuddalore, then Puducherry, and finally reach Chennai by night.

Dismissing rumours of the system weakening, he stressed that the cyclone remained strong and warned that Sunday would be the most significant day for Chennai, with the core of the system projected to come close to the city on November 30.

Published at : 29 Nov 2025 08:14 AM (IST)
