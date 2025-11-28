Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday welcomed India’s Q2 GDP print of 8.2 per cent for FY 2025–26, calling the figure “very encouraging” and a reflection of both government reforms and the efforts of citizens.

The Prime Minister wrote on X, the strong growth momentum demonstrates the impact of the Centre’s “pro-growth policies and reforms”. He added that the performance also highlights “the hard work and enterprise of our people”, emphasising that the government remains committed to strengthening economic fundamentals.

The 8.2% GDP growth in Q2 of 2025-26 is very encouraging. It reflects the impact of our pro-growth policies and reforms. It also reflects the hard work and enterprise of our people. Our government will continue to advance reforms and strengthen Ease of Living for every citizen. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2025

The Prime Minister reaffirmed that his administration will “continue to advance reforms and strengthen Ease of Living for every citizen”, positioning inclusive growth and ongoing structural changes as central to the economic roadmap.

The GDP numbers for the July–September quarter reinforce the government’s optimistic view of the economic trajectory as India pushes to maintain its position as the world’s fastest-growing major economy.