Farah Khan Gives Fans A Peek Into Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa’s Joyous Baby Shower

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa announced the birth of their first child on social media with a heartfelt message: “We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl... Blessed parents Patralekhaa and Rajkumaar (sic).” The caption read, “(heart and folded hands emojis) The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary." (All Image: Farah Khan/Instagram.)