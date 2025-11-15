Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Farah Khan Gives Fans A Peek Into Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa's Joyous Baby Shower

As Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa welcomed their adorable baby girl, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan treated fans to a glimpse of the couple’s lively baby shower celebrations.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 02:36 PM (IST)
As Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa welcomed their adorable baby girl, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan treated fans to a glimpse of the couple's lively baby shower celebrations.

Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa’s Baby Shower Was a Bollywood Party—Farah Khan Drops Unseen Clips

As Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa welcomed their adorable baby girl, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan treated fans to a glimpse of the couple's lively baby shower celebrations.
Farah shared a fun video on her Instagram Stories, featuring Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, and Rajkummar dancing to the iconic “Joote Do Paise Lo” song from Sooraj Barjatya’s 1994 classic Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!. Patralekhaa, seated on a couch, was seen happily singing along to the track.
Farah shared a fun video on her Instagram Stories, featuring Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, and Rajkummar dancing to the iconic "Joote Do Paise Lo" song from Sooraj Barjatya's 1994 classic Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!. Patralekhaa, seated on a couch, was seen happily singing along to the track.
Sonakshi’s husband Zaheer Iqbal and Huma’s brother Saqib Saleem also joined the cheerful moment.
Sonakshi's husband Zaheer Iqbal and Huma's brother Saqib Saleem also joined the cheerful moment.
Posting the clip, Farah wrote, “We celebrated in advance (laughing emoji) Sooraj Barjatya style… #babyshower @rajkummar_rao @patralekhaa.”
Posting the clip, Farah wrote, "We celebrated in advance (laughing emoji) Sooraj Barjatya style… #babyshower @rajkummar_rao @patralekhaa."
Farah later extended her heartfelt congratulations to the new parents, sharing more photos from the baby shower and offering a sweet piece of advice. “The baby is here!! Congratulations @patralekhaa n @rajkummar_rao… enjoy this beautiful phase of life (sparkling heart emojis). And for any baby advice… main hoon na (winking emoji),” she wrote.
Farah later extended her heartfelt congratulations to the new parents, sharing more photos from the baby shower and offering a sweet piece of advice. "The baby is here!! Congratulations @patralekhaa n @rajkummar_rao… enjoy this beautiful phase of life (sparkling heart emojis). And for any baby advice… main hoon na (winking emoji)," she wrote.
Rajkummar and Patralekhaa announced the birth of their first child on social media with a heartfelt message: “We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl... Blessed parents Patralekhaa and Rajkumaar (sic).” The caption read, “(heart and folded hands emojis) The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary.
Rajkummar and Patralekhaa announced the birth of their first child on social media with a heartfelt message: "We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl... Blessed parents Patralekhaa and Rajkumaar (sic)." The caption read, "(heart and folded hands emojis) The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary." (All Image: Farah Khan/Instagram.)
Published at : 15 Nov 2025 02:36 PM (IST)
Farah Khan Rajkummar Rao Patralekhaa

