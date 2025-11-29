Indian Airlines To Face Delays As A320 Solar Radiation Glitch Impacts Over 200 Planes

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaIndian Airlines To Face Delays As A320 Solar Radiation Glitch Impacts Over 200 Planes

Airbus warned of flight control issues in A320 aircraft due to solar radiation, which is expected to impact 200-250 Indian planes. IndiGo, Air India, and Air India Express will face disruptions due to this.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Nov 2025 07:14 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

IndiGo, Air India, and Air India Express are bracing to face major disruptions in flight operations after Airbus warned on Friday that significant number of A320 family aircraft may face issue due to intense solar radiation. Around 200 to 250 planes in India are likely to be impacted due to the glitch, requiring immediate fixing in the flight controls-related issue.

In a statement issued on Friday, Airbus stated that an analysis of a recent event involving an A320 Family aircraft has revealed that "intense solar radiation may corrupt data critical to the functioning of flight controls" and that Airbus consequently identified a "significant number of A320 Family aircraft currently in-service which may be impacted".

"Airbus has worked proactively with the aviation authorities to request immediate precautionary action from operators via an Alert Operators Transmission (AOT) in order to implement the available software and/or hardware protection, and ensure the fleet is safe to fly... Airbus acknowledges these recommendations will lead to operational disruptions to passengers and customers," it said.

Airbus further apologised for passenger inconvenience and committed to collaborating with airlines via an Alert Operators Transmission.

Safety Directive From EASA

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) issued an Emergency Airworthiness Directive, mandating airlines replace or modify the Elevator Aileron Computer (ELAC) in affected aircraft before their next flight.

This stemmed from a recent A320 incident involving an uncommanded pitch-down maneuver, linked preliminarily to an ELAC malfunction despite autopilot staying active. Without correction, such issues might trigger elevator movements risking structural limits, EASA warned.

IndiGo, Air India Respond Swiftly

IndiGo acknowledged the Airbus notification on Saturday, stating it works closely with the manufacturer on inspections to limit disruptions.

"We are working closely with Airbus to ensure implementation as per Airbus notification. While we carry out the necessary inspections, we are making every effort to minimise disruptions," it said in a statement.

Air India posted on X that portions of its A320 fleet need realignment, causing extended turnaround times and delays: "This will result in a software/hardware realignment on a part of our fleet, leading to longer turnaround time and delays to our scheduled operations. Air India regrets any inconvenience this may cause to passengers till the reset is carried out across the fleet."

Air India Express confirmed initiating precautionary steps for its A320s, noting most planes escape impact but global guidance could prompt delays or cancellations; sources indicate 31 of its aircraft affected.

"We have initiated immediate precautionary action in response to an alert requiring a software fix on the Airbus A320 fleet. While a majority of our aircraft are not impacted, the guidance applies to operators worldwide and may result in adjustments to flight operations, including potential delays or cancellations," Air India Express said. 

None of the carriers disclosed exact numbers publicly, but Indian fleets total about 560 A320 family jets, encompassing A319s, A320 ceos and neos, plus A321 variants.

Published at : 29 Nov 2025 07:07 AM (IST)
