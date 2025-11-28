Karnataka Power-Sharing Row Heats Up As DK Shivakumar Heads To Delhi: Key Updates

Speculation over a possible mid-term leadership change has intensified in Karnataka as Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar prepares to travel to Delhi for key meetings, while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reiterated that he intends to complete his full five-year term.

Even as political chatter grows louder, the two Congress leaders were seen sharing the stage on Friday during a government event marking 50 years of the Anganwadi programme, a visible show of unity amid internal uncertainty.

Shivakumar to meet Congress leadership in Delhi

Ahead of his trip, Shivakumar spent the morning in discussions with Congress legislators and party leaders from Malluru, Kolar, Mulbagal and Kunigal. His brother, MP DK Suresh, has already arrived in the national capital for a round of consultations.

Shivakumar is expected to follow on Friday evening for what many see as crucial developments in the state’s political landscape. Speaking to reporters, he downplayed the tension and insisted his Delhi meetings would focus on stalled Karnataka projects. “I will definitely go to Delhi. It is our temple. Congress has a long history, and Delhi will always guide us,” he told ANI, adding that he planned to push for pending proposals with MPs.

After reaching Delhi, DK Suresh refused to comment on the leadership question. “Whatever issues are there, the government of Karnataka and the CM will answer,” he said, accusing the BJP of fuelling the debate for publicity. “Everything is fine.”

Shivakumar also shared the details of his earlier meetings on X, naming the four leaders he hosted for discussions. His outreach comes at a time when the party is said to be managing growing expectations from within his camp.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah has repeatedly made clear his intent to serve the full term, arguing that continuity in leadership is vital to deliver the Congress government’s flagship guarantee schemes. His supporters insist the voters granted him a five-year mandate and that altering leadership midway would disrupt governance.

The tension stems from an alleged power-sharing promise reportedly made in 2023, that Shivakumar would take over as Chief Minister after 2.5 years. While the Congress high command has never publicly acknowledged any such understanding, Shivakumar has spoken cryptically about a “secret agreement”, keeping the debate alive.

Signs of friction resurfaced this week on social media. Shivakumar posted about the importance of keeping one’s word: “Word power is World power.” Hours later, Siddaramaiah shared what appeared to be a pointed response, noting that a commitment carries weight only if it improves people’s lives. “The mandate given by the people of Karnataka… lasts five full years,” he wrote on X.

The opposition has seized on the growing rift. Former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai suggested the Congress high command may be forced to consider a third option altogether. “A dark horse might emerge,” he told ANI, claiming both leaders were refusing to compromise.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has said that a decision will come only after talks involving all stakeholders. “Rahul Gandhi will also remain present,” he confirmed, signalling that negotiations may soon enter a decisive phase.