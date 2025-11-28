'Rule Of Asim Law...': Imran Khan's Last Post Gains Attention Amid Rumours Of His Death

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has not been heard from publicly in 24 days, leaving millions of supporters anxiously awaiting any sign of his wellbeing. With even his family and party leaders pleading for proof of life, attention has now turned to his final post on X, shared on November 5 after a jail meeting, which may offer crucial clues.

The post, issued on Khan’s behalf from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, squarely blamed Pakistan’s powerful Army Chief, General Asim Munir, for what he called the “collapse” of all constitutional norms in the country. Khan referred to Munir six times, alleging that there was “no rule of the Constitution or the law”, only the “rule of Asim Law”, according to an India Today report.

Calling Munir “the most tyrannical dictator in history”, Khan accused him of running the state single-handedly, determined to crush any opposition to protect his control. He said both he and his wife Bushra Bibi were being subjected to “every form of cruelty”, but vowed he would “neither bow down nor submit”.

The former premier also accused the military establishment of unleashing unprecedented oppression on PTI members, including women, children and the elderly with the aim of breaking the party. He claimed that ongoing legal delays were deliberate and ordered directly by Munir to keep him behind bars.

Khan, jailed in Adiala since August 2023, has emerged as the most potent anti-establishment challenger in Pakistan in recent decades. Analysts say the friction between him and Munir predates his arrest, but has now become a battle over who wields real power in the country.

Following constitutional changes that expanded the Army Chief’s authority and granted lifetime immunity, even Khan’s previously court-mandated meetings have reportedly been curtailed. His supporters say this is meant to isolate him entirely.

The political struggle has also taken on an ethnic dimension, with Khan’s Pashtun (Pathan) identity seen by some observers as a source of anxiety within a system still dominated by Punjab-centric power structures.

Despite growing concern and rumours of disappearance or worse, the government and the military have remained silent. Jail authorities insist Khan is “in good health”, but the lack of access or communication fuels only more suspicion.

For PTI supporters, his November 5 message now stands as a stark warning, naming who he believed was acting against him, and why. As long as Khan remains unheard and unseen, that post continues to be dissected as the last insight into his fate.