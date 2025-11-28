Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4–5 For 23rd Annual India–Russia Summit

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldVladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4–5 For 23rd Annual India–Russia Summit

President Putin will visit India December 4-5, 2025, for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, hosted by Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 01:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will undertake a State visit to India from December 4 to 5, 2025, following an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders will meet in New Delhi for the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit, a key platform for reviewing the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation.

Vladimir Putin To Visit India

During the visit, President Putin and Prime Minister Modi are expected to hold wide-ranging discussions on defence ties, energy cooperation, strategic partnerships, and regional developments. The Annual Summit mechanism, instituted in 2000, has remained the highest-level dialogue between the two nations.

President Putin will also be formally welcomed by the President of India. Rashtrapati Bhavan will host a State banquet in his honour, underscoring the significance of the long-standing strategic partnership between India and Russia.

Published at : 28 Nov 2025 01:24 PM (IST)
Putin Modi Russia INDIA
