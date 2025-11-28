Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4–5 For 23rd Annual India–Russia Summit

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will undertake a State visit to India from December 4 to 5, 2025, following an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders will meet in New Delhi for the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit, a key platform for reviewing the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation.

Vladimir Putin To Visit India

During the visit, President Putin and Prime Minister Modi are expected to hold wide-ranging discussions on defence ties, energy cooperation, strategic partnerships, and regional developments. The Annual Summit mechanism, instituted in 2000, has remained the highest-level dialogue between the two nations.

President Putin will also be formally welcomed by the President of India. Rashtrapati Bhavan will host a State banquet in his honour, underscoring the significance of the long-standing strategic partnership between India and Russia.