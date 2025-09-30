Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentEthereal & Elegant: Janhvi Kapoor’s Pastel Fashion Statement; PICS

Ethereal & Elegant: Janhvi Kapoor’s Pastel Fashion Statement; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a pastel off-shoulder corset dress with floral detailing and a thigh-high slit, paired with diamond earrings—an epitome of grace, elegance, and modern glamour.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 07:15 PM (IST)
Janhvi Kapoor Looks Ethereal in Pastel Off-Shoulder Dress

1/8
Janhvi Kapoor has once again proved why she is hailed as one of the most stylish and graceful young stars in Bollywood. Her latest look in a pastel off-shoulder corset-style dress with delicate floral detailing is nothing short of breathtaking.
2/8
The pastel hue complements her soft, radiant skin tone beautifully, giving her an ethereal charm that feels both dreamy and sophisticated.
3/8
The corset pattern accentuates her toned silhouette, adding structure to the flowy design while highlighting her feminine elegance.
4/8
The off-shoulder neckline brings just the right amount of sensuality while keeping the overall vibe refined, and the intricate floral detailing across the fabric lends a romantic, almost fairytale-like quality to her outfit.
5/8
The thigh-high slit adds a bold modern touch, balancing grace with glamour, and allows her to showcase her toned legs effortlessly.
6/8
What truly elevates her ensemble is her choice of accessories—stunning diamond earrings that sparkle with understated luxury.
7/8
By keeping the jewelry minimal yet impactful, Janhvi ensures that the attention stays on her outfit while adding just the right amount of shimmer to her look.
8/8
Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy promoting her upcoming film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' that releases in theatres on October 2. (All Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram.)
Published at : 30 Sep 2025 07:15 PM (IST)
Embed widget