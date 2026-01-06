Amartya Sen Served SIR Notice? Abhishek Banerjee Claims EC Action, Row Erupts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Politics around the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls intensified in West Bengal on Tuesday after Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee claimed that Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen had been served a hearing notice by the Election Commission. Addressing a rally at Rampurhat in Birbhum district, Banerjee alleged that Sen was summoned under the SIR process, calling it an affront to eminent Indians. He urged party workers to “un-map the BJP from Bengal” and secure a sweeping victory for the Trinamool Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections due in March–April, PTI reported.

Celeb Notices, Sen Case Unclear Banerjee claimed that several well-known personalities, including TMC MP and actor Dev (Deepak Adhikari) and Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, were also issued SIR notices. He said the only response to what he termed an “insult” was to ensure Trinamool wins all 11 Assembly seats in Birbhum. While Dev and Shami were confirmed to have received notices, confusion prevailed over Sen’s case. A family member told PTI that Sen’s SIR enumeration form had been duly filled and submitted. Election Commission officials confirmed that a notice had been generated. EC Sources Cite Technical Glitch However, NDTV cited EC sources saying the notice was triggered by a spelling mismatch in the system and was computer-generated, adding that Sen may not be required to appear for a hearing. Another family member reportedly said no notice had yet been received. There was no official clarification from the EC. The SIR exercise has been underway in Bengal for the past two months and has drawn sharp criticism from the Trinamool leadership. After the first phase, over 58 lakh names were deleted, reducing the electorate from 7.66 crore to 7.08 crore.

The second phase, which began on December 27, involves hearings of 1.67 crore electors, including 1.36 crore flagged for discrepancies and 31 lakh lacking mapping. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly alleged procedural lapses, writing to the Election Commission and raising the issue at political rallies, accusing the BJP of influencing the process.