Trump: PM Modi Not Happy With Me Over Tariffs Imposed By US On India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





US President Donald Trump has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unhappy with him over tariffs imposed by Washington on India, particularly linked to New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil. Speaking at a House GOP Member Retreat on Tuesday, Trump acknowledged tensions while insisting that he continues to share a good personal relationship with the Indian PM. His remarks come amid heightened trade friction and defence-related discussions between the two countries.

Tariffs & Russian Oil

Trump said Prime Minister Modi was “not that happy with me” because of the tariffs imposed by the US on India. He claimed the duties were linked to India’s continued purchases of Russian oil, adding that New Delhi had since reduced such imports “very substantially”.

#WATCH | US President Donald Trump says, "... I have a very good relationship with PM Modi, but he is not happy with me as India is paying high tariffs. But now they have reduced it very substantially, buying oil from Russia."



Source: The White House/ YouTube pic.twitter.com/5Ps2klCnjy — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2026

The US President said Washington had imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India, including a 25 per cent levy tied specifically to Russian oil purchases. Despite the criticism, Trump said he maintained a strong personal rapport with Modi, recounting their interactions and describing their relationship as positive even amid disagreements.

Apache Helicopter Deal & Defence Orders

Trump also referred to defence procurement delays, claiming India had told him it had been waiting for five years for Apache attack helicopters. “We’re changing it,” he said, adding that India had ordered 68 Apache helicopters.

The comments indicate ongoing negotiations and adjustments in defence supplies, even as trade and energy-related disagreements persist. Trump did not provide a timeline for deliveries or specify how the process would change.

The remarks underline the complexity of US-India relations, where strategic and defence cooperation continues alongside growing friction over trade, tariffs and energy policy.