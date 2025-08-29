Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Divya Khosla Kumar Radiates Elegance In Fuchsia Lehenga Photoshoot

Divya Khosla Kumar Radiates Elegance In Fuchsia Lehenga Photoshoot

Divya Khosla Kumar captivates in her latest photoshoot wearing a fuchsia lehenga with intricate embroidery, statement jewelry, and soft glam makeup. A perfect blend of elegance and tradition.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 01:33 PM (IST)
Divya Khosla Kumar captivates in her latest photoshoot wearing a fuchsia lehenga with intricate embroidery, statement jewelry, and soft glam makeup. A perfect blend of elegance and tradition.

Divya Khosla Kumar stuns in a fuchsia lehenga, blending festive elegance with timeless beauty in her latest photoshoot.

1/6
Divya Khosla Kumar mesmerizes in her latest photoshoot, donning a vibrant fuchsia lehenga that beautifully blends tradition with modern sophistication. The lehenga is intricately detailed with delicate embroidery and shimmery embellishments, while the scalloped hemline adds a graceful touch.
Divya Khosla Kumar mesmerizes in her latest photoshoot, donning a vibrant fuchsia lehenga that beautifully blends tradition with modern sophistication. The lehenga is intricately detailed with delicate embroidery and shimmery embellishments, while the scalloped hemline adds a graceful touch.
2/6
Paired with a sleeveless embellished blouse, the outfit strikes a perfect balance between festive glamour and contemporary style. The sheer dupatta with dainty golden butis further enhances the ensemble, giving it a flowy and ethereal appeal.
Paired with a sleeveless embellished blouse, the outfit strikes a perfect balance between festive glamour and contemporary style. The sheer dupatta with dainty golden butis further enhances the ensemble, giving it a flowy and ethereal appeal.
3/6
Her makeup is kept soft and radiant, highlighting her natural features. A dewy base, rose-tinted blush, and matching pink lipstick create a fresh, glowing complexion. Defined brows and fluttery lashes accentuate her expressive eyes, while a small bindi on her forehead adds a classic desi charm.
Her makeup is kept soft and radiant, highlighting her natural features. A dewy base, rose-tinted blush, and matching pink lipstick create a fresh, glowing complexion. Defined brows and fluttery lashes accentuate her expressive eyes, while a small bindi on her forehead adds a classic desi charm.
4/6
Divya's hair is styled in a sleek half-up, half-down look, adding to her refined persona while allowing her accessories to shine.
Divya’s hair is styled in a sleek half-up, half-down look, adding to her refined persona while allowing her accessories to shine.
5/6
She adorns herself with statement jhumkas and a set of traditional bangles, which perfectly complement the lehenga's festive vibe. The silver-toned jewelry with intricate detailing enhances her traditional aesthetic without overshadowing the outfit.
She adorns herself with statement jhumkas and a set of traditional bangles, which perfectly complement the lehenga’s festive vibe. The silver-toned jewelry with intricate detailing enhances her traditional aesthetic without overshadowing the outfit.
6/6
The overall vibe of this shoot is celebratory and graceful. With her twirling pose and soft expressions, Divya channels the spirit of Indian festivities, exuding both elegance and playfulness. The warm backdrop keeps the focus entirely on her, making the look timeless and picture-perfect.( All Pics Credit: Instagram/@divyakhossla)
The overall vibe of this shoot is celebratory and graceful. With her twirling pose and soft expressions, Divya channels the spirit of Indian festivities, exuding both elegance and playfulness. The warm backdrop keeps the focus entirely on her, making the look timeless and picture-perfect.( All Pics Credit: Instagram/@divyakhossla)
Published at : 29 Aug 2025 01:33 PM (IST)
Bollywood Fashion 2025 Divya Khosla Kumar Lehenga Look Divya Khosla Kumar Fashion Divya Khosla Kumar Style
