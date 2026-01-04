After years of being one of Indian television’s most admired couples, Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali have officially announced that they are going their separate ways. The actors shared the news on Sunday through a joint statement on social media, confirming that they have ended their 16-year marriage. While the announcement left fans stunned, the couple’s message reflected calm, maturity, and a shared commitment to their three children, daughter Tara and adopted children Khushi and Rajveer.

Their words conveyed not bitterness, but resolve, as they spoke of choosing peace and respect over conflict during this deeply personal transition.

A Joint Statement Rooted In Peace And Mutual Respect

In their message, Mahhi and Jay made it clear that the decision was not driven by hostility, but by a thoughtful desire to move forward with understanding.

“Today we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet we continue to have each other's back. Peace, growth, kindness and humanity have always been our guiding values.”

They also addressed the inevitable speculation that follows such announcements, urging people to avoid drawing conclusions.

“Though we walk separate paths, there is no villain in this story and no negativity attached to this decision. Before any conclusions are drawn, please know that we choose peace over drama and sanity above all else.”

The statement concluded on a note of reassurance, as the couple promised to remain supportive and respectful of each other while requesting compassion from the public.

“We continue to respect one another, support one another and remain friends as we always have been with mutual respect. We ask for your respect, love and kindness as we move forward.”

‘For The Sake Of Our Children,’ The Couple’s Shared Priority

The strongest emotion in their message was reserved for their children. Mahhi and Jay stressed that their bond as parents remains unshaken, regardless of the change in their relationship.

“For the sake of our children - Tara, Khushi, Rajveer, we commit to being the best parents, the best friends and whatever else it takes to do what is right for them.”

The couple married in a private ceremony in 2010. They welcomed their biological daughter Tara in 2019 and had earlier adopted Rajveer and Khushi in 2017, often sharing family moments that endeared them to fans.

Rumours And Speculations

Speculation around trouble in their marriage had been circulating for months. According to sources, concerns related to trust had created strain between them. Their once-regular joint vlogs and social media posts slowly stopped, with their last family collaboration appearing in June 2024.

Although they were seen together at Tara’s birthday celebration in August, videos from the event showed them maintaining visible distance. The rumours grew louder in July when Mahhi, asked directly about her marriage, responded sharply, “Why should I tell you? Are you my uncle?”

Sunday’s statement has now brought clarity to the months of whispers, closing the chapter on one of television’s most loved real-life partnerships, not with controversy, but with grace.