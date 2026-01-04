Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldRelease Maduro Immediately: China Asks US To Resolve Matter Through Dialogue

Release Maduro Immediately: China Asks US To Resolve Matter Through Dialogue

Such actions, the ministry said, violate Venezuela’s sovereignty and threaten peace and stability in Latin America and the Caribbean.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 03:00 PM (IST)

China on Sunday urged the United States to immediately release Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, and called for disputes to be resolved through dialogue and negotiation.

In a statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said it was “gravely concerned” over what it described as the US forcibly seizing Maduro and his wife and taking them out of Venezuela.

Violation Of International Law: China

The move, China said, was a clear violation of international law, basic norms governing international relations, and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

“China calls on the US to ensure the personal safety of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, release them at once, stop toppling the government of Venezuela, and resolve issues through dialogue and negotiation,” the statement said.

Beijing had earlier condemned US airstrikes on Venezuela and the capture of Maduro and his wife, describing the action as hegemonic and a serious breach of international law. Responding to a question on US President Donald Trump’s announcement on the airstrikes and the capture, the ministry said China was “deeply shocked” and “strongly opposed” to what it termed the blatant use of force against a sovereign state.

China's Message To US

Such actions, the ministry said, violate Venezuela’s sovereignty and threaten peace and stability in Latin America and the Caribbean. “China firmly opposes this and urges the US to abide by international law and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and stop infringing on the sovereignty and security of other countries,” it added.

The fall of the Maduro government and his capture by the US is seen as a major setback for Beijing, which has shared close strategic ties with Venezuela since the era of Maduro’s predecessor, Hugo Chávez.

Over the past two decades, China’s strategic partnership with Venezuela has been rooted in political alignment, energy cooperation and shared opposition to US and Western influence in Latin America. During this period, China has emerged as a major buyer of Venezuelan oil despite US sanctions and has also been one of the country’s largest investors and lenders, extending tens of billions of dollars in oil-backed loans.

Published at : 04 Jan 2026 03:00 PM (IST)
US China Relations China Venezuela Statement
