Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldMost Supermarkets Shut, Long Queues At Bakeries: Indian In Caracas After US Action In Venezuela

Most Supermarkets Shut, Long Queues At Bakeries: Indian In Caracas After US Action In Venezuela

The strikes caused extensive damage to critical infrastructure and power grids, plunging large parts of the Venezuelan capital into darkness.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 01:15 PM (IST)

Caracas and several neighbouring cities descended into panic and fear after US aircraft carried out airstrikes across Venezuela, captured President Nicolás Maduro, and flew him to New York. The strikes caused extensive damage to critical infrastructure and power grids, plunging large parts of the Venezuelan capital into darkness. With communication networks crippled, streets emptied, shops shut down, and the country was left effectively without leadership.

Sunil Malhotra, a member of the small Indian community living in Caracas, described scenes of widespread destruction, food shortages and deep uncertainty as fear gripped the Latin American nation.

“There is significant damage. They attacked the airport in Caracas, and there is an airbase about 100 kilometres outside the city,  the country’s largest base, which was also hit. The maximum damage has been at Fuerte Tiuna. That’s where the impact was the heaviest,” Malhotra told India Today TV.

Most Shops Shut In Venezuela

Following the attack, major establishments and shops shut down and public transport services were suspended, bringing normal life to a halt. Residents remained indoors as uncertainty loomed across the city.

“Most supermarkets were shut. Only small neighbourhood stores, what we call kirana stores in India, were open, and there were long queues. There were around 500 to 600 people lined up on each block, and only one or two people were allowed inside at a time,” he said.

The longest queues were seen at bakeries as people rushed to secure food supplies. “It’s not that there is a complete shortage yet, but there are huge lines at pharmacies as well, because pharmacies here also sell canned food such as tuna, sardines and ham,” Malhotra added.

Power Cuts In Caracas

Power outages forced residents to walk long distances in search of places to charge their phones. Malhotra said he had to rely on an illegal power connection set up by street vendors.

“There is a streetlight quite far from where I live that still has power. Hot dog vendors have tapped electricity illegally, and people are using that point to charge their phones,” he said.

Malhotra said he went to charge his phone around 4 pm and managed to return home only around 11 pm due to the crowd.

“It was so crowded that I had to wait for someone else to finish before I could get a spot. That’s how I’m able to speak to you,” he said, adding that India Today managed to reach him by phone amid the communications blackout.

Related Video

US-Venezuela Crisis: Protests Over Maduro’s Detention Grow, UNSC Meeting Likely on Monday

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 04 Jan 2026 01:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Venezuela Donald Trump Caracas Donald Trump. US Airstrikes Venezuela Indians In Venezuela
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'US Knows What To Do Next': Zelenskyy After Maduro Captured In Venezuela Operation
'US Knows What To Do Next': Zelenskyy After Maduro Captured In Venezuela Operation
World
Delcy Rodriguez Appointed Venezuela's Interim President After US Captures Maduro
Delcy Rodriguez Appointed Venezuela's Interim President After US Captures Maduro
World
Nicolás Maduro, His Wife Land In New York To Face Charges After US Capture: What’s Next
Nicolás Maduro, His Wife Land In New York To Face Charges After US Capture: What’s Next
Cities
Several Feared Dead After Massive Explosion At Stone Quarry In Odisha's Dhenkanal
Several Feared Dead After Massive Explosion At Stone Quarry In Odisha's Dhenkanal
Advertisement

Videos

US-Venezuela Crisis: Protests Over Maduro’s Detention Grow, UNSC Meeting Likely on Monday
US-Venezuela Crisis: Delcy Rodríguez Takes Charge as Venezuela’s Interim President Amid Turmoil
US-Venezuela Crisis: Maduro Taken to New York, US Action Triggers Political Storm Worldwide
Breaking: Lucknow Police Issue Update in Neha Singh Rathore Controversial Remarks Case
US-Venezuela Crisis: Deaths Reported in Venezuela Operation, Maduro Detained by US Forces
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Four Decades of Missile Power: India’s Journey From Prithvi To K-4
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget