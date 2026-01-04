AAP Sarpanch Shot Dead At Wedding In Amritsar, Police Suspect Targeted Killing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A shocking incident in Punjab’s Amritsar has once again sent ripples through the state’s political circles. An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sarpanch was shot dead while attending a wedding ceremony, triggering panic at the venue and raising serious questions about law and order. The victim, identified as Jarnail Singh, was rushed to hospital in critical condition after being shot in the head but later succumbed to his injuries. Police have launched a detailed investigation into what they believe was a targeted attack.

Sarpanch Shot At Wedding Venue

According to initial reports, the incident took place at a marriage palace in Amritsar where Jarnail Singh, an AAP sarpanch, had arrived to attend a wedding function. Eyewitnesses said armed assailants suddenly entered the venue and opened fire, hitting Singh in the head. He collapsed at the spot and was immediately taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment. The firing caused chaos at the ceremony, with guests scrambling for safety.

Amritsar, Punjab: An AAP sarpanch, Jarnail Singh of Valtoha, was shot dead during a wedding at an Amritsar resort by two outsiders. He had survived three previous attacks pic.twitter.com/kYba3fz3q6 — IANS (@ians_india) January 4, 2026

Police Probe, Past Attacks Under Lens

Police teams reached the spot soon after receiving information and cordoned off the marriage palace. Officers are questioning those present at the wedding and examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify the attackers. According to police sources, Jarnail Singh was a resident of Valtoha village in Tarn Taran district and had reportedly survived three previous attacks, strengthening suspicions that he was being deliberately targeted.

Authorities said the motive behind the killing is not yet clear and all possible angles are being examined, including political rivalry and personal enmity. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the assailants, while security has been stepped up in the area. The incident has sparked renewed political reactions, with concerns being raised over the safety of elected representatives in Punjab.