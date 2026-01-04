Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesAAP Sarpanch Shot Dead At Wedding In Amritsar, Police Suspect Targeted Killing

AAP Sarpanch Shot Dead At Wedding In Amritsar, Police Suspect Targeted Killing

Eyewitnesses said armed assailants suddenly entered the venue and opened fire, hitting Singh in the head. He collapsed and was immediately taken to hospital, where he was declared dead.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 06:15 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A shocking incident in Punjab’s Amritsar has once again sent ripples through the state’s political circles. An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sarpanch was shot dead while attending a wedding ceremony, triggering panic at the venue and raising serious questions about law and order. The victim, identified as Jarnail Singh, was rushed to hospital in critical condition after being shot in the head but later succumbed to his injuries. Police have launched a detailed investigation into what they believe was a targeted attack.

Sarpanch Shot At Wedding Venue

According to initial reports, the incident took place at a marriage palace in Amritsar where Jarnail Singh, an AAP sarpanch, had arrived to attend a wedding function. Eyewitnesses said armed assailants suddenly entered the venue and opened fire, hitting Singh in the head. He collapsed at the spot and was immediately taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment. The firing caused chaos at the ceremony, with guests scrambling for safety.

Police Probe, Past Attacks Under Lens

Police teams reached the spot soon after receiving information and cordoned off the marriage palace. Officers are questioning those present at the wedding and examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify the attackers. According to police sources, Jarnail Singh was a resident of Valtoha village in Tarn Taran district and had reportedly survived three previous attacks, strengthening suspicions that he was being deliberately targeted.

Authorities said the motive behind the killing is not yet clear and all possible angles are being examined, including political rivalry and personal enmity. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the assailants, while security has been stepped up in the area. The incident has sparked renewed political reactions, with concerns being raised over the safety of elected representatives in Punjab.

Related Video

Breaking: Elderly Couple Found Murdered at Home in Delhi’s Shahdara, Police Probe Underway

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 04 Jan 2026 06:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jarnail Singh Punjab News AAP Sarpanch Killed
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘Save Yourself’: Trump Warns Another President After Maduro Is Taken To The US
‘Save Yourself’: Trump Warns Another President After Maduro Is Taken To The US
World
‘I’ll Wait For You’: Maduro’s Taunt At Trump Backfires, US Captures Him From Bedroom
‘I’ll Wait For You’: Maduro’s Taunt At Trump Backfires, US Captures Him From Bedroom
Cricket
Big T20 World Cup Twist: Bangladesh Refuse India Travel, Approach ICC
Big T20 World Cup Twist: Bangladesh Refuse India Travel, Approach ICC
World
'Closely Monitoring Situation': India Expresses Concern Over US Strikes In Venezuela, Urges Dialogue, Peace
India Expresses 'Deep Concern' Over US Strikes In Venezuela, Urges Dialogue, Peace
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Elderly Couple Found Murdered at Home in Delhi’s Shahdara, Police Probe Underway
US-Venezuela Crisis: US Action in Venezuela Sparks Global Debate Over Sovereignty, Oil, and Precedent
US-Venezuela Crisis: Oil or Security? Debate Grows Over US Action in Venezuela and Power Politics
Indore Water Crisis: 15 Dead After Drinking Contaminated Water, Situation Still Critical
Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Four Decades of Missile Power: India’s Journey From Prithvi To K-4
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget