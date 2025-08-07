Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Aneet Padda Pens Emotional Note After 'Saiyaara' Success; See PICS

Aneet Padda Pens Emotional Note After 'Saiyaara' Success; See PICS

Actress Aneet Padda is basking in the overwhelming response to her performance in Saiyaara, and she’s expressing her gratitude in the most heartfelt way possible.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 12:28 PM (IST)
Actress Aneet Padda is basking in the overwhelming response to her performance in Saiyaara, and she’s expressing her gratitude in the most heartfelt way possible.

Actress Aneet Padda is basking in the overwhelming response to her performance in Saiyaara.

Actress Aneet Padda is basking in the overwhelming response to her performance in Saiyaara, and she’s expressing her gratitude in the most heartfelt way possible. Taking to Instagram, Aneet shared a moving note, reflecting on the love she has received and vowing to continue giving back through her craft, flaws and all.
Alongside stills from the film, directed by Mohit Suri, Aneet poured her emotions into her caption: “The daze is wearing off and all I want to say is that I love you. I don’t know you. But I know that I love you. All this love you’ve been so generous to give me, it’s sitting heavy in my chest, and I don’t know what to do except give it back.”
The actress admitted to fears about what lies ahead, but assured fans that she’ll continue to put her heart into everything she does—even if imperfectly.
“If it makes you laugh, or cry, or remember something you thought you’d forgotten, if it makes you feel a little less alone — then maybe that’s what I’m here for. And I’ll keep trying. Imperfect, but with everything I’ve got. Because I love you.”
Aneet stars opposite debutant Ahaan Panday in Saiyaara, a musical romantic drama that tells the story of Krish Kapoor, a troubled musician, and Vaani Batra, a reserved poet.
The film has resonated widely with young audiences, pushing Aneet into the limelight as one of the most promising new faces of her generation.
Aneet’s next appearance will be in the streaming project Nyaya, directed by Nitya Mehra and her husband Karan Kapadia. Interestingly, the project was completed before Saiyaara was even signed. (All Image: Aneet Padda/Instagram.)
Published at : 07 Aug 2025 12:27 PM (IST)
