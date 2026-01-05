'Armed Aggression, Criminal Attack': How World Leaders Reacted To Maduro's Capture By US

The United States launched a large-scale strike on Venezuela on Saturday, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in a dramatic nighttime operation after months of escalating US pressure alleging narco-terrorism.

President Donald Trump announced the operation on social media, stating Maduro "has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also shared the post, while his deputy Christopher Landau hailed it as "a new dawn for Venezuela!" adding, "The tyrant is gone. He will now-finally-face justice for his crimes."

Following the US operation in Venezuela, Maduro's government decried the strikes as an "imperialist attack" on civilian and military sites, rallying citizens to protest.

World leaders issued varied responses to the US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, who have been indicted on drug charges in New York. Reactions spanned condemnation from Latin American neighbours and allies like Russia and China, support from Trump allies, and calls for international law from others.

Trump vowed the US will "run Venezuela until we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition," while eyeing Cuba as a next target and labelling it a disaster under Maduro's backers. Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello called for calm, urging the world to "speak out about this attack".

Argentina

Argentinian President Javier Milei, who Trump has described as his "favourite president," wrote "freedom moves forward" and "long live freedom" on social media. He praised Trump's claim of Maduro's capture with his slogan: "Long live freedom, dammit!"

Bolivia

Former Bolivian president Evo Morales, a close Caracas ally, said on X he "forcefully rejected" the US "bombardment."

Brazil

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva wrote on X that the actions "cross an unacceptable line", adding that "attacking countries in flagrant violation of international law is the first step toward a world of violence, chaos, and instability."

Canada

Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand said, "Canada calls on all parties to respect international law, and we stand by the people of Venezuela and their desire to live in a peaceful and democratic society." Canada was engaging with international partners.

Chile

Chile's President Gabriel Boric expressed "concern and condemnation" and called for "a peaceful solution to the serious crisis affecting the country."

In a post on X, he said, "As the Government of Chile, we express our concern and condemnation of the military actions by the United States taking place in Venezuela, and we call for seeking a peaceful solution to the serious crisis affecting the country. Chile reaffirms its commitment to basic principles of International Law, such as the prohibition of the use of force, non-intervention, the peaceful settlement of international disputes, and the territorial integrity of States. The Venezuelan crisis must be resolved through dialogue and the support of multilateralism, and not through violence or foreign interference."

China

"China is deeply shocked by and strongly condemns the U.S.'s blatant use of force against a sovereign state and action against its president. Such hegemonic acts of the U.S. seriously violate international law and Venezuela's sovereignty, and threaten peace and security in Latin America and the Caribbean region. China firmly opposes it. We call on the U.S. to abide by international law and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and stop violating other countries' sovereignty and security," China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

Colombia

Colombian President Gustavo Petro called the strikes an "assault on the sovereignty" of Latin America. The leftist president called on X for an emergency meeting of the United Nations and said he was deploying troops to the Venezuela border.

"The USA is the first country in the world to bomb a South American capital in all of human history. Neither Netanyahu did it, nor Hitler nor Franco nor Salazar. What a terrible medal that is because for generations South Americans will not forget," Petro wrote on X.

Cuba

"Cuba denounces and urgently demands the reaction of the international community against the criminal attack by the U.S. on #Venezuela. Our zone of peace is being brutally assaulted. State terrorism against the brave Venezuelan people and against Our America," he said on X.

European Union

The EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas reiterated the bloc's position that Maduro lacks legitimacy, that there should be a peaceful transition of power, and that the principles of international law must be respected.

"I have spoken with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and our Ambassador in Caracas. The EU is closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela.The EU has repeatedly stated that Mr Maduro lacks legitimacy and has defended a peaceful transition. Under all circumstances, the principles of international law and the UN Charter must be respected," Kallas wrote on X.

"We call for restraint. The safety of EU citizens in the country is our top priority," she added.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron said the transition of power "must be peaceful, democratic, and respectful of the will of the Venezuelan people" in a post on X. He added he hoped González, the opposition's 2024 presidential candidate, could ensure the transition.

Maduro "gravely violated" the rights of Venezuelans, but the military operation that led to him being grabbed "contravenes the principle of non-use of force, which underpins international law", Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot wrote on X. "No lasting political solution can be imposed from the outside", he said, warning that "the increasing violations" of this principle by permanent UN Security Council members "will have serious consequences for global security, sparing no one".

Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the legality of the US operation was "complex" and international law in general must apply. He warned that "political instability must not be allowed to arise in Venezuela."

Germany's foreign ministry told news agency AFP that "we are monitoring the situation in Venezuela very closely and following the latest reports with great concern. The foreign ministry is in close contact with the embassy in Caracas." Berlin added that the government's crisis team was in session and "we are coordinating closely with our partners."

Iran

The Iranian foreign ministry in a statement said it "strongly condemns the American military attack on Venezuela and the flagrant violation of the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country".

Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, a staunch US ally, congratulated Trump on his "bold and historic leadership on behalf of freedom and justice".

Italy

The office of Italy's Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, said she was "closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela, remaining in constant contact with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, also in order to gather information about our fellow citizens."

Mexico

Mexico's left-wing government condemned the US strikes in Venezuela, saying any form of military action "seriously jeopardizes regional stability."

A statement by the foreign ministry said that Mexico "strongly condemns and rejects the military actions carried out unilaterally in recent hours by the armed forces of the United States of America against targets on the territory of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela."

Norway

Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said "international law is universal and binding for all states. The American intervention in Venezuela is not in accordance with international law."

Russia

"This morning, the United States committed an act of armed aggression against Venezuela. This is deeply concerning and condemnable," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "Ideological hostility has triumphed over businesslike pragmatism," it added.

Spain

Spain called for restraint and offered to mediate in the crisis between the US and Venezuela after US strikes on Caracas and Maduro's capture. "Spain calls for de-escalation and restraint," the foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that "in this regard ... it is prepared to offer its good offices to achieve a peaceful, negotiated solution to the current crisis".

United Kingdom

In an initial response, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said his government would "shed no tears" for the end of Maduro's regime. UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer refused to be drawn into whether or not the military action may have broken international law.

Starmer did not condemn the US strikes in an interview with the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme on Saturday morning. He said he was waiting to establish all the facts but would not "shy away from this", adding he was a "lifelong advocate of international law."

Starmer said the UK was not involved in the strikes and that he had not spoken to Trump about the operation. Later on Saturday, he posted on X that the UK "regarded Maduro as an illegitimate president and we shed no tears about the end of his regime".

"The UK government will discuss the evolving situation with US counterparts in the days ahead as we seek a safe and peaceful transition to a legitimate government that reflects the will of the Venezuelan people," he added.

United Nations

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he was "deeply concerned that the rules of international law have not been respected", his spokesperson said. He was "deeply alarmed" by the strikes, which set a "dangerous precedent".

Uruguay

Uruguay said in an official statement that it was monitoring developments "with attention and serious concern" and "rejects, as it always has, military intervention".