At 40, Deepika Padukone’s Wealth Will Surprise You: A Look At Her Net Worth And Lifestyle

As Deepika Padukone celebrates her 40th birthday today, the spotlight is firmly on her extraordinary success, both on and off screen. With a career spanning nearly two decades, multiple blockbusters to her credit and a strong global presence, Deepika is among the highest-paid actresses in India, with an estimated net worth of around Rs 500 crore.

Known for her commanding screen presence and versatile performances, Deepika has consistently ranked at the top of Bollywood’s A-list. Off-screen too, she enjoys a lifestyle that reflects her immense success, marked by luxury homes, high-end cars and premium brand associations.

From Outsider To Bollywood Powerhouse

The daughter of badminton legend Prakash Padukone, Deepika carved her own path in the film industry despite having no traditional Bollywood backing. She made her acting debut in 2006 with the Kannada film Aishwarya, but it was her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om (2007) that turned her into an overnight star.

Rather than rushing into projects, Deepika chose her films carefully, going on to deliver hits such as Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express and Padmaavat. These films showcased her range, from light-hearted roles to intense, performance-driven characters.

Hollywood Debut And Brand Power

In 2017, Deepika made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage, starring opposite Vin Diesel. While she has not taken on many international projects since, the film significantly boosted her global profile.

A substantial portion of Deepika’s income comes from brand endorsements. She has long been associated with leading fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands, making her one of the most sought-after celebrity endorsers in the country. Reports suggest she charges ₹15–30 crore per film, depending on the project.

Multi-Crore Properties With Ranveer Singh

Deepika and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, jointly own several high-value properties. Among their most expensive purchases is a sea-facing luxury apartment in Bandra, near Shah Rukh Khan’s residence Mannat, bought in 2022 for Rs 119 crore. Spread across the 16th to 19th floors, the apartment covers over 11,266 sq ft with an additional private terrace.

The couple also owns another apartment in the same building, reportedly worth around Rs 17.8 crore, and a holiday bungalow in Alibaug purchased in 2021 for approximately Rs 22 crore. Post their 2018 wedding, they lived in Mumbai’s Beaumonde Towers in Worli, where their apartment is now valued at nearly Rs 42 crore.

Luxury Cars And Investments

Deepika and Ranveer’s lifestyle also includes an impressive collection of luxury cars, with reports suggesting models from Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz and BMW in their garage. Alongside real estate, Deepika has made strategic investments that further add to her growing wealth.

After taking a brief break following the birth of her daughter Dua, Deepika is gearing up for a return to the big screen. She is set to appear in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King, slated for release in 2026, apart from several other high-profile projects in the pipeline.

At 40, Deepika Padukone’s journey reflects not just stardom, but sustained financial success -- making her one of the richest and most influential actresses in Indian cinema today.