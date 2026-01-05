Yoga Se Hi Hoga! Not Just A Slogan But What New-Age Travellers Are Swearing By

Yoga is no longer just a morning routine or a fitness trend for travellers heading to India. For a growing number of global visitors, it has become the very reason to travel -- shaping itineraries, destinations, diets and even daily rhythms. From the ghats of Haridwar to the Himalayan foothills of Rishikesh, India’s ancient wellness traditions are witnessing a modern resurgence, driven by seekers looking beyond asanas to something deeper.

From intimate riverside stays to intensive Himalayan programmes, India’s wellness map is being redrawn by travellers who are less interested in ticking off destinations and more focused on transformation.

For yoga guru Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, the surge of global travellers to India isn't a trend, it's a return.

"We were under rule for hundreds of years. People needed to be comfortable with their basic needs. Once that is done, then you are bound to think something more. And that is what is happening with India now," said the yoga guru.

'Yoga Real Made In India'

Calling yoga a deeply indigenous offering, he added, “Yoga is something which you can call real Made in India. People made it popular, which is very good, but the roots remain in India. Now when people are looking for advanced methods and techniques, they need to come back to India. India is ready.”

That belief played out on the ground in Rishikesh, where a 10-day immersive retreat titled “Awaken: The Journey of Self-Discovery” brought together 150 participants from over 30 countries, including China, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, the US and several parts of Europe.

Curated over months, the programme blended classical Himalayan yoga with advanced consciousness training. The sessions focused on breathwork, Surya practices, physical postures and elemental grounding in serene Himalayan landscapes, while afternoons and evenings move into meditation, stillness training, and masterclasses on consciousness, karmic patterns and cosmic alignment, supported by personalised energy guidance.

Akshar explained how participants, ranging from entrepreneurs and doctors to educators, spiritual practitioners and global leaders, are showing great interest towards yoga.

Retreats Over Rooms

This inward-looking approach to travel is also reshaping how and where people stay. Along the Ganga in Haridwar, boutique properties are seeing wellness-led bookings replace conventional tourism.

According to Varun Bajaj, Director of Amrit Bhawan, the past year has been particularly telling.

“We’ve seen a clear rise in full-house retreat bookings at Amrit Bhawan. While we’ve hosted yoga retreats in previous years as well, 2025 has been especially strong, particularly with inbound foreign guests travelling with a retreat facilitator,” Bajaj says.

What stands out is the intent. “Their focus is often less on asana-led yoga and more on a deeper spiritual connection, an interest in Hindu traditions, local rituals and the cultural texture of Haridwar.”

Privacy and simplicity now drive decisions. Travellers increasingly seek quieter, more exclusive spaces, making private riverfront ghats and gardens a key draw.

“They prefer simpler meals, flexible service timings, early starts and early wind-downs,” Bajaj notes, adding that many now ask for structured wellness packages rather than straightforward room bookings.

As Akshar puts it, the journey is no longer about discovering yoga but rediscovering where it truly belongs.