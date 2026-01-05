A 27-year-old Indian woman who had been reported missing earlier this month since New Yearr's eve was found dead in the United States. Police have launched a manhunt for her former boyfriend, alleging that he killed her before fleeing to India.

The victim, identified as Nikitha Godishala, a resident of Ellicott City, Maryland, was reported missing on January 2. According to Howard County Police, her body was discovered with multiple stab wounds inside an apartment in Columbia, Maryland, belonging to her ex-boyfriend, Arjun Sharma, aged 26.

Police said they have secured an arrest warrant against Sharma on charges of first-degree and second-degree murder.

In a statement issued on social media platform X, the Indian Embassy in Washington DC said it is in touch with Godishala’s family and is providing consular support. “The Embassy is also following up the matter with the local authorities,” it said.

Police said Sharma himself had contacted police to report Godishala missing, stating that he last saw her on December 31 at his apartment. However, authorities later established that Sharma departed the United States for India on January 2, the same day he filed the missing person report.

On January 3, detectives executed a search warrant at Sharma’s apartment, where they found Godishala deceased.

Based on preliminary findings, investigators believe that Godishala was killed shortly after 7 pm on December 31.

Howard County Police said the investigation remains ongoing and that no motive has been determined so far. Authorities added that they are coordinating with U.S. federal law enforcement agencies to trace and arrest Sharma.