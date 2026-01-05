Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldIndian Woman Found Dead With Stab Wounds In US; Police Say Ex-Boyfriend Killed Her, Fled To India

Indian Woman Found Dead With Stab Wounds In US; Police Say Ex-Boyfriend Killed Her, Fled To India

US Police said they have secured an arrest warrant against the woman's ex-boyfriend on charges of first-degree and second-degree murder.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 08:14 AM (IST)

A 27-year-old Indian woman who had been reported missing earlier this month since New Yearr's eve was found dead in the United States. Police have launched a manhunt for her former boyfriend, alleging that he killed her before fleeing to India.

The victim, identified as Nikitha Godishala, a resident of Ellicott City, Maryland, was reported missing on January 2. According to Howard County Police, her body was discovered with multiple stab wounds inside an apartment in Columbia, Maryland, belonging to her ex-boyfriend, Arjun Sharma, aged 26.

Police said they have secured an arrest warrant against Sharma on charges of first-degree and second-degree murder.

In a statement issued on social media platform X, the Indian Embassy in Washington DC said it is in touch with Godishala’s family and is providing consular support. “The Embassy is also following up the matter with the local authorities,” it said.

Police said Sharma himself had contacted police to report Godishala missing, stating that he last saw her on December 31 at his apartment. However, authorities later established that Sharma departed the United States for India on January 2, the same day he filed the missing person report.

On January 3, detectives executed a search warrant at Sharma’s apartment, where they found Godishala deceased.

Based on preliminary findings, investigators believe that Godishala was killed shortly after 7 pm on December 31.

Howard County Police said the investigation remains ongoing and that no motive has been determined so far. Authorities added that they are coordinating with U.S. federal law enforcement agencies to trace and arrest Sharma.

Related Video

Breaking: Elderly Couple Found Murdered at Home in Delhi’s Shahdara, Police Probe Underway

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Jan 2026 08:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
United STates
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘She Will Pay Very Big Price’: Trump's Warning To Venezuela’s Interim Leader
‘She Will Pay Very Big Price’: Trump's Warning To Venezuela’s Interim Leader
World
Indian Woman Found Dead With Stab Wounds In US; Police Say By Ex-Boyfriend Killed Her, Fled To India
Indian Woman Found Dead In US; Police Say By Ex-Boyfriend Killed Her, Fled To India
World
Satellite Images Reveal Damage At Venezuelan Base Where US Forces Captured Maduro: Report
Satellite Images Reveal Damage At Venezuelan Base Where US Forces Captured Maduro: Report
News
‘Save Yourself’: Trump Warns Another President After Maduro Is Taken To The US
‘Save Yourself’: Trump Warns Another President After Maduro Is Taken To The US
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Elderly Couple Found Murdered at Home in Delhi’s Shahdara, Police Probe Underway
US-Venezuela Crisis: US Action in Venezuela Sparks Global Debate Over Sovereignty, Oil, and Precedent
US-Venezuela Crisis: Oil or Security? Debate Grows Over US Action in Venezuela and Power Politics
Indore Water Crisis: 15 Dead After Drinking Contaminated Water, Situation Still Critical
Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Four Decades of Missile Power: India’s Journey From Prithvi To K-4
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget