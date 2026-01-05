No Relief For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam As SC Rejects Bail In Delhi Riots Case

The Supreme Court on Monday denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots case. However, the SC granted bail to five other accused Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmad.



A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria granted bail to the other Delhi riots case accused, observing that Khalid and Imam stood on a “qualitatively different footing” in terms of both the prosecution’s case and the evidence placed on record.

The top court noted that the roles attributed to Khalid and Imam were “central” to the alleged offences. It held that although their incarceration had been prolonged, it did not violate constitutional safeguards or override the statutory restrictions under applicable laws.

The verdict was delivered on bail pleas filed by the five accused who were granted relief. The apex court had earlier reserved its judgment on December 10 after hearing extensive submissions from all parties.

During the hearings, counsel appearing for the accused argued that the prolonged delay and the improbability of an early trial warranted bail. It was contended that the accused had remained in custody for more than five years despite the absence of evidence linking them to acts of violence.

The defence also submitted that there was no proof to show that the accused had instigated the riots, even after the passage of several years since their arrest under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Opposing the bail pleas, the Delhi Police argued that the alleged offences were part of a deliberate attempt to destabilise the state. The prosecution maintained that the violence was not spontaneous but part of a well-planned, “pan-India” conspiracy aimed at “regime change” and “economic strangulation”.

Police further submitted that the conspiracy was allegedly timed to coincide with the official visit of the then US President to India, with the intention of attracting international media attention and globalising the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

According to the prosecution, the issue of CAA was selected as a “radicalising catalyst” and presented under the guise of “peaceful protest”.

The Delhi Police also stated that a “deep-rooted, premeditated and pre-planned conspiracy” allegedly resulted in the death of 53 people, widespread damage to public property, and the registration of 753 FIRs in Delhi.

It was further claimed that evidence on record suggested the conspiracy was intended to be replicated and executed across the country.

Earlier, on September 2, 2025, the Delhi High Court had rejected the bail pleas of nine accused, including Khalid and Imam, observing that their role in the alleged conspiracy was “grave” and that they had delivered inflammatory speeches on communal lines to “instigate mass mobilisation of members of the Muslim community”.

Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others were arrested in January 2020 under the provisions of the UAPA in connection with the February 2020 riots, which broke out during protests against the proposed Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The violence claimed 53 lives and left more than 700 people injured.



(With inputs from ANI.)



