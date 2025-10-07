Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryCelebritiesAnanya Panday’s Parisian Chic Look: Effortlessly Elegant In Black Knit Ensemble

Ananya Panday’s Parisian Chic Look: Effortlessly Elegant In Black Knit Ensemble

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday stuns in a Paris street-style photoshoot wearing a black knit co-ord with Chanel accessories. Get her look, makeup, and style breakdown.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 02:35 PM (IST)
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday stuns in a Paris street-style photoshoot wearing a black knit co-ord with Chanel accessories. Get her look, makeup, and style breakdown.

Ananya Panday’s Chic Paris Photoshoot in Black Knit Co-ord | Fashion Breakdown

1/7
Ananya Panday was recently spotted turning the streets of Paris into her personal runway, exuding effortless charm in a chic black knitted co-ord set.
Ananya Panday was recently spotted turning the streets of Paris into her personal runway, exuding effortless charm in a chic black knitted co-ord set.
2/7
The outfit featured a sleeveless deep V-neck top with delicate white fringe detailing along the edges, paired with a coordinating mini skirt that subtly flared at the hem. The look balanced youthful ease with sophisticated minimalism — a nod to classic Parisian street style with a modern Gen-Z twist.
The outfit featured a sleeveless deep V-neck top with delicate white fringe detailing along the edges, paired with a coordinating mini skirt that subtly flared at the hem. The look balanced youthful ease with sophisticated minimalism — a nod to classic Parisian street style with a modern Gen-Z twist.
3/7
Ananya accessorized the ensemble with a stunning black quilted Chanel crossbody bag featuring the iconic gold chain strap, adding a touch of timeless luxury.
Ananya accessorized the ensemble with a stunning black quilted Chanel crossbody bag featuring the iconic gold chain strap, adding a touch of timeless luxury.
4/7
Her footwear of choice was a pair of black slingback block heels that offered both elegance and comfort, rounding out the ensemble perfectly.
Her footwear of choice was a pair of black slingback block heels that offered both elegance and comfort, rounding out the ensemble perfectly.
5/7
Keeping her glam understated yet flawless, Ananya wore soft dewy makeup with neutral tones, rosy nude lips, and a subtle shimmer on her eyelids that highlighted her radiant complexion.
Keeping her glam understated yet flawless, Ananya wore soft dewy makeup with neutral tones, rosy nude lips, and a subtle shimmer on her eyelids that highlighted her radiant complexion.
6/7
Her hair, styled in voluminous tousled waves with a center part, added a relaxed and romantic flair to the look. With minimal jewelry and a radiant smile, she let her natural charisma shine through.
Her hair, styled in voluminous tousled waves with a center part, added a relaxed and romantic flair to the look. With minimal jewelry and a radiant smile, she let her natural charisma shine through.
7/7
The overall vibe was confident, carefree, and quintessentially Parisian — an aesthetic that effortlessly blends high fashion with a laid-back attitude. Known for her evolving style and youthful sophistication, Ananya continues to prove herself not just as a rising Bollywood star, but also as a global fashion muse.( All Pics Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday)
The overall vibe was confident, carefree, and quintessentially Parisian — an aesthetic that effortlessly blends high fashion with a laid-back attitude. Known for her evolving style and youthful sophistication, Ananya continues to prove herself not just as a rising Bollywood star, but also as a global fashion muse.( All Pics Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday)
Published at : 07 Oct 2025 02:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ananya Panday Bollywood Fashion Paris Photoshoot

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Air India Colombo-Chennai Flight Experiences Bird Strike; Return Journey Cancelled
Air India Colombo-Chennai Flight Experiences Bird Strike; Return Journey Cancelled
India
'I Was Not Drunk, Don't Regret Anything': Lawyer Who Threw Shoe At CJI Gavai
'I Was Not Drunk, Don't Regret Anything': Lawyer Who Threw Shoe At CJI Gavai
India
Vijay Holds Video Calls Families With Karur Stampede Victims, TVK Delegation Visits Affected Areas
Vijay Holds Video Calls Families With Karur Stampede Victims, TVK Delegation Visits Affected Areas
India
PM Modi Marks 25 Years As Head Of Govt, Shares Photo From First Oath Ceremony
PM Modi Marks 25 Years As Head Of Govt, Shares Photo From First Oath Ceremony
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Breaking: BJP MP Khagen Murmu Attacked In West Bengal; Protests Erupt At Bengal Bhavan Delhi Today
Politics Update: BJP Leverages Stars Maithili Thakur And Pawan Singh Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Politics Alert: Maithili Thakur Eyes Bihar Entry From Bene Patti To Serve People Through BJP
Breaking: Heavy Snowfall And Rain Hit Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh And Uttarakhand, Temperatures Plunge
Breaking: Shilpa Shetty Questioned For 5 Hours By Mumbai Police In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Welcomed Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan
Opinion
Embed widget