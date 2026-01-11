‘Enemy of God’: Iran Threatens Death Penalty As Crackdown Intensifies, Toll Rises To 116

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Iran’s attorney general has issued a stark warning as mass protests stretch into a second week, declaring that anyone taking part in demonstrations will be treated as an “enemy of God”, a charge that carries the death penalty under Iranian law.

In a statement broadcast on state television, Attorney General Mohammad Movahedi Azad said the designation would apply not only to protesters but also to those who “helped rioters,” signalling an escalation in the government’s response to the unrest.

What Iranian Law Says About ‘Enemies Of God’

Under Article 186 of Iran’s penal code, any group or organisation deemed to be engaged in armed opposition against the Islamic Republic can trigger the charge of mohareb, or “enemy of God.” The provision allows authorities to prosecute not only fighters but also supporters who knowingly assist such groups, even if they are not directly involved in armed action.

The consequences are severe. Article 190 of the same code outlines punishments ranging from execution and hanging to the amputation of the right hand and left foot, or permanent internal exile, penalties that underscore the gravity of the threat now hanging over demonstrators.

Deadly Crackdown Despite International Warnings

The warning comes despite caution from the United States, with prosecutors urged to move swiftly against those accused of destabilising the country. In the statement aired on state TV, authorities said indictments should be issued “carefully and without delay” to enable what they described as a “decisive confrontation” with individuals accused of betraying the nation and seeking foreign domination.

Human rights groups say the toll of the crackdown is already high. At least 116 people have been killed and more than 2,600 detained during the protests, according to a report by the Associated Press. Communications in Tehran have been severely disrupted, with internet services shut down and phone lines cut since Thursday.

‘Bodies Piled Up’ In Tehran Hospitals

Accounts from inside Iran paint a grim picture of the situation on the ground. Several protesters told CNN they witnessed vast crowds and intense violence on the streets of Tehran, describing scenes that turned deadly as security forces moved in.

One woman said she saw “bodies piled up on each other” inside a hospital.

In another part of Tehran, demonstrators told CNN they tried to help a man in his mid-60s who had been badly injured during the crackdown. He had suffered a broken arm and had around 40 pellets embedded in his legs, they said, a stark illustration of the force being used to quell the unrest.