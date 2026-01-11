Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Trump Planning To Strike Iran? Here's What Report Says As Tehran Threatens Protestors With Death Penalty

The officals at the White House are planning how to carry out Donald Trump's recent threats against the Ayatollah Khamenei-led Islamic Republic amid nationwide protests.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 11 Jan 2026 10:01 AM (IST)
The Trump administration is drawing up preliminary contingency plans for a potential military strike on Iran, including the possibility of large-scale airstrikes, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Officials are examining how to carry out President Donald Trump’s recent threats against the Islamic Republic, including which Iranian sites could be targeted, sources cited by The Wall Street Journal said. One option under consideration involves a broad aerial campaign against multiple Iranian military facilities, though there is no agreement within Washington on a specific course of action.

No Movement Yet, Officials Stress Planning Is Routine

Sources said no US military equipment or personnel have been repositioned in preparation for an attack, underscoring that the discussions do not indicate an imminent strike. They described the planning as routine contingency work, emphasising that it does not mean the United States will ultimately take military action.

The deliberations come against the backdrop of rising tensions between Washington and Tehran, fuelled by sharp rhetoric and warnings from both sides as unrest continues inside Iran.

Iran Signals Imminent Crackdown

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has indicated that a forceful response is imminent, despite warnings from the United States. Tehran further escalated its tone on Saturday when Attorney General Mohammad Movahedi Azad warned that anyone taking part in protests would be treated as an “enemy of God”, a charge that carries the death penalty under Iranian law.

State television reported that the accusation would also apply to those who “helped rioters.” In a statement, authorities urged prosecutors to move swiftly and decisively. “Prosecutors must carefully and without delay, by issuing indictments, prepare the grounds for the trial and decisive confrontation with those who, by betraying the nation and creating insecurity, seek foreign domination over the country,” it said. The statement added that proceedings must be carried out “without leniency, compassion or indulgence.”

President Trump, meanwhile, publicly expressed support for demonstrators. In a post on social media, he wrote: “Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!”

The State Department echoed the warning tone, issuing a separate statement that said: “Do not play games with President Trump. When he says he’ll do something, he means it.”

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 11 Jan 2026 10:01 AM (IST)
US Iran News Iran Protest News
