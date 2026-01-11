Communal Clashes Erupt In Tripura Over Temple Funds; Mosque, Homes Damaged; Internet Suspended

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Prohibitory orders were imposed across Kumarghat subdivision in Tripura’s Unakoti district on Saturday after violent clashes erupted between two groups over the collection of subscription for a local temple, leaving at least five to six people injured and triggering arson and vandalism, officials said.

The unrest led to damage to several houses, a timber shop and a local mosque, prompting authorities to suspend internet services for 48 hours and deploy heavy security to prevent further escalation.

Dispute Over Temple Funds Turns Violent

According to a senior official, the violence began at Saidarpar, under Fatikroy police station limits, when a group of youths stopped a timber-laden vehicle and demanded a contribution for a Shiva temple. The driver contacted timber merchant Masabbir Ali, who said he had already paid the subscription.

An argument followed, which quickly spiralled into violence. “Masabbir reportedly told the youth that he had already paid subscription for the temple, but it appeared they insisted for money again. As argument began over the issue, a group of youth attacked the timber merchant and driver resulting in both suffering injuries,” the official said.

As word of the incident spread, youths from another community arrived at the spot, leading to clashes between the two sides.

Arson, Mosque Vandalised; Heavy Security Deployed

During the violence, Masabbir’s timber shop was set on fire, with flames spreading to three nearby houses. A local mosque was also ransacked, officials confirmed. The district magistrate rushed to the area along with additional police forces, who resorted to lathi-charge on both groups to disperse the mob.

“The situation is now under control,” Unakoti District Magistrate Tamal Majumder told PTI. He said paramilitary forces, including the Assam Rifles, CRPF, BSF and Tripura State Rifles, have been deployed to defuse tensions. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita have been imposed in Kumarghat subdivision, and internet services have been suspended for the next 48 hours.

Police have registered a suo motu case in connection with the incident, and around eight people have been brought to the police station for questioning, Majumder said.

Political Reaction

Senior Congress leader Birajit Sinha, who hails from Unakoti district, strongly condemned the violence between the two communities. “The attackers have not only set the timber shop on fire and attacked innocent people, but also entered a local mosque and caused extensive damage to it. I strongly condemn the clashes and demand strict action against the guilty,” he said.

Sinha claimed that at least five to six people were injured in the clashes, as authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to prevent further unrest.