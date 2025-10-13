Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Beyond The Screen: Bollywood Celebrities Balancing Acting And Music Careers

Bollywood stars who shine both on screen and in music, showcasing their versatile talent and inspiring creativity across acting and singing.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 02:06 PM (IST)
Bollywood Celebrities Who Shine Onscreen And Onstage

Kunal Kemmu: Kunal Kemmu has always been known for his acting range, but in recent years, he has surprised fans by revealing his musical side. He started experimenting with music during the pandemic, sharing his soulful renditions on social media. In 2024, Kunal made headlines by writing, composing, and singing his own original track Tere Bina, which quickly struck a chord with listeners for its heartfelt simplicity. Having already sung for a few independent projects earlier in his career, Kunal now sees music as an extension of his storytelling, proving that his creativity goes beyond the silver screen. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Lisa Mishra’s: Lisa Mishra’s voice first captured hearts with Tareefan (Reprise) from Veere Di Wedding, and she has since become one of the most popular new-age playback singers in Bollywood. Now, Lisa is successfully venturing into acting with major OTT projects like Call Me Bae and The Royals. Her transition into acting feels organic both crafts allow her to perform, connect, and communicate stories in her own distinct voice. Whether she’s crooning to a romantic tune or portraying a layered character, Lisa effortlessly bridges the gap between music and performances. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Diljit Dosanjh: Diljit Dosanjh is the ultimate example of an artist who thrives in both cinema and music. From his humble beginnings as a Punjabi singer to becoming one of India’s most beloved actors, Diljit’s journey is a testament to sheer talent and hard work. His albums like G.O.A.T. and MoonChild Era not only topped charts in India but also gained international acclaim. Even as he delivered powerhouse performances in films like Udta Punjab, Jogi, and Amar Singh Chamkila, Diljit continues to tour globally, becoming the first Indian artist to perform at Coachella in 2023. His ability to seamlessly switch between acting and singing keeps him one of the most dynamic entertainers of this generation. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Farhan Akhtar: Farhan Akhtar has long been Bollywood’s ultimate multi-hyphenate, an actor, filmmaker, singer, lyricist, and screenwriter. His musical journey began with Rock On!!, where he not only acted but also lent his voice to tracks that became anthems for a generation. Songs like Tum Ho Toh and Socha Hai remain timeless favorites. Beyond his on-screen roles, Farhan continues to perform live with his band Farhan Live, bringing the same emotional intensity from his films to the stage. His dedication to both music and cinema exemplifies true artistic passion. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Saba Azad: Saba Azad is another powerhouse talent who refuses to be confined by labels. As one half of the electronic duo Madboy/Mink alongside Imaad Shah, Saba’s groovy electro-swing tracks like Taste Your Kiss and Union Farm have a cult following in India’s indie circuit. At the same time, she’s made her mark as an actor with acclaimed performances in Rocket Boys and Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. Her recent musical show Songs Of Paradise on Amazon Prime gained her more popularity as an actor. On Whether it’s on stage with her band or in front of the camera, Saba exudes a fearless creative energy that defines the modern artist. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Adarsh Gourav: Before he became an internationally recognized actor with The White Tiger and Alien Earth, Adarsh Gourav’s first love was music. A trained classical vocalist, Adarsh has performed with indie bands and released original tracks that highlight his deep, introspective style. Songs like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (where he lent his voice alongside Prateek Kuhad) and his indie collaborations showcase his sensitivity as a musician. While his acting brings depth to complex characters, his music mirrors his personal expression soulful, raw, and refreshingly honest. (Image Source: Special Arrangement)
Published at : 13 Oct 2025 02:06 PM (IST)
Embed widget