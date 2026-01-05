Hindu Man Shot Dead In Bangladesh, Fifth Minority Attack In Three Weeks

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldHindu Journalist Shot Dead In Bangladesh, Fifth Minority Attack In Three Weeks

Hindu Journalist Shot Dead In Bangladesh, Fifth Minority Attack In Three Weeks

Hindu youth shot dead in Jashore market, Bangladesh, as tensions rise in minority areas. He sustained multiple bullet injuries and died instantly.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 09:31 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Another case of violence was reported on Monday evening in Bangladesh as a 45-year-old Hindu man, Rana Pratap, was shot dead in public, sending shockwaves through the local community in Kopalia Bazar, Ward No. 17 of Manirampur upazila in Jashore district. According to eyewitnesses and police sources, unidentified assailants opened fire on Rana Pratap, son of Tushar Kanti Bairagi from Arua village in Keshabpur upazila, around 5:45 pm. He sustained multiple bullet injuries and died instantly at the scene.

Police Rush, Investigation Underway Immediately

The brutal attack created panic in the area as locals scrambled to safety, while some tried to intervene. Personnel from Manirampur Police Station rushed to the spot and managed to restore order. Officer-in-Charge Rajiullah Khan confirmed the incident, saying, “We are at the scene. Preparations are underway to recover the body and conduct a post-mortem examination. An investigation has been initiated to identify and apprehend the attackers.”

Fifth Minority Attack Sparks Alarm

This incident is the fifth violent attack against minorities in Bangladesh over the past three weeks amid ongoing protests, rising communal tensions, and sporadic acts of mob violence in several districts. Authorities have warned of heightened vigilance as the situation continues to escalate, with investigations ongoing to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

Related Video

Punjab News: AAP Leader Shot Dead During Wedding in Amritsar

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was killed in the incident in Jashore district?

A 45-year-old Hindu man named Rana Pratap was shot dead in public in Kopalia Bazar. He was from Arua village in Keshabpur upazila.

When and where did the attack on Rana Pratap occur?

The attack happened on Monday evening around 5:45 pm in Kopalia Bazar, Ward No. 17 of Manirampur upazila in Jashore district. He died instantly at the scene.

What is the police doing about the incident?

Manirampur Police Station confirmed the incident and is at the scene. They are recovering the body for a post-mortem and have started an investigation to find the attackers.

Is this an isolated incident of violence in Bangladesh?

No, this is the fifth violent attack against minorities in Bangladesh in the past three weeks. The situation is escalating with rising communal tensions.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Jan 2026 08:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Violence Bangladesh Unrest Hindu Youth
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'All Those Hugs Did Nothing': Congress Mocks PM Modi After Trump Tariffs Warning
'All Those Hugs Did Nothing': Congress Mocks PM Modi After Trump Tariffs Warning
World
Hindu Man Shot Dead In Bangladesh, Fifth Minority Attack In Three Weeks
Hindu Man Shot Dead In Bangladesh, Fifth Minority Attack In Three Weeks
India
15th Parole For Ram Rahim Sparks Outrage As Umar, Sharjeel Are Denied Bail On Same Day
15th Parole For Ram Rahim Sparks Outrage As Umar, Sharjeel Are Denied Bail On Same Day
India
Delay In Trial Doesn't Operate As 'Trump Card': SC To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Delay In Trial Doesn't Operate As 'Trump Card': SC To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Videos

Punjab News: AAP Leader Shot Dead During Wedding in Amritsar
Maharashtra News: Pune Man Dies by Suicide Alleging Harassment by NCP Candidate
Mumbai News: Thackeray Brothers Hold Joint Rally After Manifesto Release
Tamil Nadu News: Amit Shah Targets DMK, BJP Launches Poll Campaign in Pudukkottai
Delhi News: Supreme Court to Decide on Bail Plea of Delhi Riots Accused Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget