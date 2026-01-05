Hindu Man Shot Dead In Bangladesh, Fifth Minority Attack In Three Weeks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Another case of violence was reported on Monday evening in Bangladesh as a 45-year-old Hindu man, Rana Pratap, was shot dead in public, sending shockwaves through the local community in Kopalia Bazar, Ward No. 17 of Manirampur upazila in Jashore district. According to eyewitnesses and police sources, unidentified assailants opened fire on Rana Pratap, son of Tushar Kanti Bairagi from Arua village in Keshabpur upazila, around 5:45 pm. He sustained multiple bullet injuries and died instantly at the scene.

Police Rush, Investigation Underway Immediately The brutal attack created panic in the area as locals scrambled to safety, while some tried to intervene. Personnel from Manirampur Police Station rushed to the spot and managed to restore order. Officer-in-Charge Rajiullah Khan confirmed the incident, saying, “We are at the scene. Preparations are underway to recover the body and conduct a post-mortem examination. An investigation has been initiated to identify and apprehend the attackers.” Fifth Minority Attack Sparks Alarm

This incident is the fifth violent attack against minorities in Bangladesh over the past three weeks amid ongoing protests, rising communal tensions, and sporadic acts of mob violence in several districts. Authorities have warned of heightened vigilance as the situation continues to escalate, with investigations ongoing to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.