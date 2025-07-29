Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ananya Panday Has A 'Wah Taj' Moment At The Iconic Monument In Agra: See PICS

Ananya Panday Has A ‘Wah Taj’ Moment At The Iconic Monument In Agra: See PICS

Actress Ananya Panday recently experienced the magic of the Taj Mahal, sharing her awe-inspiring visit with fans on Instagram.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 11:15 AM (IST)
Actress Ananya Panday recently experienced the magic of the Taj Mahal, sharing her awe-inspiring visit with fans on Instagram.

Actress Ananya Panday recently experienced the magic of the Taj Mahal, sharing her awe-inspiring visit with fans on Instagram.

Actress Ananya Panday recently experienced the magic of the Taj Mahal, sharing her awe-inspiring visit with fans on Instagram.
Actress Ananya Panday recently experienced the magic of the Taj Mahal, sharing her awe-inspiring visit with fans on Instagram.
The actress posted a series of stunning pictures, where she can be seen posing in front of the ivory-white marble masterpiece.
The actress posted a series of stunning pictures, where she can be seen posing in front of the ivory-white marble masterpiece.
Ananya looked radiant in a mustard yellow and deep blue printed dress as she admired the beauty of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, which was named one of the New 7 Wonders of the World in 2007.
Ananya looked radiant in a mustard yellow and deep blue printed dress as she admired the beauty of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, which was named one of the New 7 Wonders of the World in 2007.
For her caption, she kept it simple yet expressive: "Wah Taj!" She also added the soulful track "Jashn-E-Bahaaraa" by A. R. Rahman and Javed Ali from the 2008 film Jodhaa Akbar, starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
For her caption, she kept it simple yet expressive: “Wah Taj!” She also added the soulful track “Jashn-E-Bahaaraa” by A. R. Rahman and Javed Ali from the 2008 film Jodhaa Akbar, starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
On her Instagram Stories, Ananya reposted the pictures, writing: "Pictures don't do this beauty justice. You have to see it to believe it."
On her Instagram Stories, Ananya reposted the pictures, writing: “Pictures don't do this beauty justice. You have to see it to believe it.”
The actress will next be seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring alongside Kartik Aaryan, Neena Gupta, and Jackie Shroff. This film marks her second collaboration with Kartik after their 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh.
The actress will next be seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring alongside Kartik Aaryan, Neena Gupta, and Jackie Shroff. This film marks her second collaboration with Kartik after their 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh.
Produced by Karan Johar in association with Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, the film is slated to hit theatres on February 13 next year. (All Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram.)
Produced by Karan Johar in association with Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, the film is slated to hit theatres on February 13 next year. (All Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram.)
Published at : 29 Jul 2025 11:14 AM (IST)
Taj Mahal Ananya Panday

