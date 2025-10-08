Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Aly Goni Gives Fans A Peek Into His Romantic Getaway With Jasmin Bhasin, PICS

Aly Goni Gives Fans A Peek Into His Romantic Getaway With Jasmin Bhasin, PICS

Television actor Aly Goni recently shared glimpses of his Abu Dhabi trip with partner Jasmin Bhasin.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 10:36 PM (IST)
Television actor Aly Goni recently shared glimpses of his Abu Dhabi trip with partner Jasmin Bhasin.

Aly is also seen attending a sports event with Jasmin Bhasin.

1/8
Aly posted photos on social media captioned, "Already missing all the fun we had in Abu Dhabi!"
Aly posted photos on social media captioned, “Already missing all the fun we had in Abu Dhabi!”
2/8
One picture shows him posing with Scooby-Doo characters and the iconic machine van.
One picture shows him posing with Scooby-Doo characters and the iconic machine van.
3/8
Another snapshot features Aly strolling through a warmly lit lobby.
Another snapshot features Aly strolling through a warmly lit lobby.
4/8
Other images capture him enjoying a wide-screen laser show and posing outside TeamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi.
Other images capture him enjoying a wide-screen laser show and posing outside TeamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi.
5/8
The post concludes with Aly smiling near Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi LB, gesturing at the camera.
The post concludes with Aly smiling near Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi LB, gesturing at the camera.
6/8
Jasmin shared her own pictures, captioning them, "Two nights of high-flying dunks, crisp passes, and Abu Dhabi's electric atmosphere."
Jasmin shared her own pictures, captioning them, “Two nights of high-flying dunks, crisp passes, and Abu Dhabi’s electric atmosphere.”
7/8
Aly gained fame as Romi Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and appeared on Bigg Boss Season 14, where he and Jasmin confessed their love.
Aly gained fame as Romi Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and appeared on Bigg Boss Season 14, where he and Jasmin confessed their love.
8/8
The couple has been living together and spoken about exploring their relationship further before marriage. (Instagram/alygoni)
The couple has been living together and spoken about exploring their relationship further before marriage. (Instagram/alygoni)
Published at : 08 Oct 2025 10:36 PM (IST)
Embed widget