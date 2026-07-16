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English NewsNewsMaruti Suzuki Breaks Silence On Order To Replace Customer's E20 Car

Maruti Suzuki Breaks Silence On Order To Replace Customer's E20 Car

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 08:05 PM (IST)

Maruti Suzuki has said it will challenge a consumer court order directing it to replace a customer's vehicle with a new E20-compatible model, arguing that the ruling overlooks key facts. In a statement, the company maintained that the vehicle involved in the case was already fully compatible with E20 fuel and that this had been clearly disclosed in the owner's manual. It also claimed there was evidence of fuel contamination in the customer's vehicle, which it said was not adequately reflected in the order issued by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Raipur.

Company Disputes Order

Maruti Suzuki said it had learnt of the Raipur consumer commission's order directing the replacement of the customer's vehicle with a new E20-compatible model.

The company, however, maintained that the vehicle in question was already engineered to operate on E20 fuel and that this information had been provided to the customer through the owner's manual.

It further claimed that evidence of fuel contamination had been found in samples collected from the vehicle and argued that several material facts had not been considered in the commission's order.

Appeal Planned

The automaker said it would take the necessary legal steps to challenge the order before the appropriate higher forum in accordance with the law.

Reiterating its position, Maruti Suzuki said it remains committed to maintaining high standards of quality, safety and customer satisfaction through robust engineering, established processes and reliable systems.

The company did not specify when it plans to file its appeal.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Jul 2026 08:05 PM (IST)
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