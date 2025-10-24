Explorer
PHOTOS | Hyundai Venue 2025 First Look: Fresh Design, Smarter Features
Hyundai has unveiled the all-new Venue, the next-gen version of its popular sub-compact SUV, featuring a refreshed design and upgraded, feature-packed interiors.
The 2025 Hyundai Venue facelift comes with noticeable dimensional upgrades, as the new model is now wider by 48mm and 30mm longer, enhancing its overall road presence and cabin space.
Published at : 24 Oct 2025 05:07 PM (IST)
