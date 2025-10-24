PHOTOS | Hyundai Venue 2025 First Look: Fresh Design, Smarter Features

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryAutoPHOTOS | Hyundai Venue 2025 First Look: Fresh Design, Smarter Features

Hyundai has unveiled the all-new Venue, the next-gen version of its popular sub-compact SUV, featuring a refreshed design and upgraded, feature-packed interiors.

By : ABP Live Business  | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 05:14 PM (IST)
The 2025 Hyundai Venue facelift comes with noticeable dimensional upgrades, as the new model is now wider by 48mm and 30mm longer, enhancing its overall road presence and cabin space.

1/6
Inside, the cabin has been completely redesigned, offering a far more premium look and feel than before. It now features dual-tone 12.3-inch displays, a larger digital instrument cluster, and an H-pattern dashboard layout. The steering wheel and centre console have also been given a fresh new design. (Image Credits: Hyundai)
2/6
The Venue will retain its Kappa 1.2L MPi petrol, Kappa 1.0L Turbo GDi petrol, and U2 1.5L CRDi diesel engines, available with both manual and automatic transmission options. It will be offered in six monotone shades and two dual-tone colour combinations. (Image Credits: Hyundai)
3/6
The new Venue features quad LED headlamps and a design inspired by the Creta, giving it a strong family resemblance. It is also larger, measuring 48mm longer and 30mm wider than before. (Image Credits: Hyundai)
4/6
The new Venue also features a D-cut steering wheel and dual-tone interiors in dark navy and dove grey. Hyundai has added a ‘coffee-table’ style centre console with Moon White ambient lighting. Rear passengers now get a two-step recline, sunshades, and other comfort upgrades. (Image Credits: Hyundai)
5/6
The extra 20mm of legroom is a key improvement, addressing one of the previous Venue’s main drawbacks. Buyers can also expect added features such as ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and more. (Image Credits: Hyundai)
6/6
Customers can book the Hyundai VENUE at any Hyundai dealership across India with an initial payment of Rs 25,000. Somnath Chatterjee
Published at : 24 Oct 2025 05:07 PM (IST)
