Lexus LM 350h India Review: Why Ranbir Kapoor And Hardik Pandya Own One

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom At 2.7 crore, LM delivers unmatched comfort, luxury experience.

The Lexus LM is one of the most popular cars amongst celebrities and business tycoons. Sales have in fact risen and the LM commands a waiting list. Ranbir Kapoor to Hardik Pandya, all own this car and one look at it shows why as the LM is perhaps even more luxurious than a Rolls Royce! Yes, we are not kidding!

A Rear Seat Like No Other

The LM 350h is like a moving boardroom on wheels and similar to a luxury apartment. Hence, it is best to start from the interior only and by that we mean the rear seat!





There are many configurations but the captain seat with the individual seats and the massive partition with a 48-inch monitor is what owners end up choosing. Of course, getting in via those massive doors is done with either the key remotely or your chauffeur can operate them from separate controls on the main dashboard.

Once you climb in, it is like a luxury private jet or wait, even a jet does not have so much room on the inside! You sit high on the seat and they are soft but you don't sink into them.





Then there are the controls along with some even above you! There are individual touchscreens too and they are used for the seat heating/cooling/massage and ventilation plus extended leg rest and more. The cushions and even the thigh support adjusts in every way while the large windows bring in a lot of light while there are electric sunblinds of course.

Then the 48-inch monitor can be configured and you can stream anything with even a partition plus a 23-speaker audio system to enjoy all of that. Of course there is an inbuilt table for you to sign your big deals from plus a fridge to cool your black water or champagne, I guess!





Up front the cabin is luxuriously trimmed but not too flashy with subtle high-quality wood trim and the best of Japanese luxury.

Ride And Performance

With all this, it's hardly of any importance as to how the LM is to drive as it's a chauffeur-driven vehicle but the ride is calm and the cabin is absolutely silent. However, the hybrid system is audible when driven quickly so as to move from the paparazzi!





The 2.5-litre 250bhp hybrid engine otherwise is to the point and is now E20 compliant too. It is not a conventional luxury car from behind the wheel and the size is a handful but again that's a problem for the chauffeur here! The mileage is around 10kmpl.

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Verdict

At Rs 2.7 crore, the Lexus LM is one of the most comfortable cars around with one of the best back seat experiences that a Rolls cannot match. There is a reason why all of these celebs are buying this.

What we like – Luxury, comfort, quality, space, silence

What we don't like – Not to be enjoyed from behind the wheel