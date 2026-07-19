Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Can Set Historic Record Without Even Facing A Ball Today

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli approach 400 international matches together.

They become India's first pair to reach this milestone.

Their journey began 2008, targeting 2027 ODI World Cup.

Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Record: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are on the verge of adding another remarkable chapter to their long-standing partnership when India take on England in the ODI series decider at Lord's. The veteran duo, should they play, will become the first Indian pair to feature together in 400 international matches, underlining a partnership that has spanned nearly two decades across formats. The milestone would further cement their place among India's greatest cricketing combinations.

Another Landmark For India's Iconic Duo

Rohit and Kohli have already gone past the previous Indian benchmark held by Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, who represented India together in 391 international matches.

The Lord's ODI will see the current pair move into uncharted territory by becoming the first Indian teammates to reach the 400-match mark together.

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Their journey began on August 18, 2008, when both featured in the first ODI against Sri Lanka at Dambulla.

Since then, they have shared the dressing room through multiple ICC tournaments, bilateral series and memorable victories, becoming two of the defining figures of Indian cricket.

Chasing One Last Dream

Although both have stepped away from Test cricket and T20 Internationals, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continue to be central figures in India's ODI setup.

The experienced batsmen remain among the team's biggest match-winners in the 50-over format, with their ability to deliver in pressure situations still making them invaluable.

As India begin planning for the 2027 ICC World Cup, the duo remain focused on one unfinished objective. The heartbreak of the 2023 World Cup final still lingers, in which they lost to Australia in final after going unbeaten the entire tournament, and another shot at the title represents perhaps the biggest remaining ambition of their international careers at this point.