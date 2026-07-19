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English NewsSportsCricketVirat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Can Set Historic Record Without Even Facing A Ball Today: Details Inside

Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Can Set Historic Record Without Even Facing A Ball Today: Details Inside

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to script history at Lord's, becoming the first Indian pair to play 400 international matches together during the IND vs ENG ODI.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 19 Jul 2026 02:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli approach 400 international matches together.
  • They become India's first pair to reach this milestone.
  • Their journey began 2008, targeting 2027 ODI World Cup.

Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Record: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are on the verge of adding another remarkable chapter to their long-standing partnership when India take on England in the ODI series decider at Lord's. The veteran duo, should they play, will become the first Indian pair to feature together in 400 international matches, underlining a partnership that has spanned nearly two decades across formats. The milestone would further cement their place among India's greatest cricketing combinations.

Another Landmark For India's Iconic Duo

Rohit and Kohli have already gone past the previous Indian benchmark held by Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, who represented India together in 391 international matches.

The Lord's ODI will see the current pair move into uncharted territory by becoming the first Indian teammates to reach the 400-match mark together.

Also Check || WATCH: Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir Lord's Video Sparks Buzz Amid Rift Speculation

Their journey began on August 18, 2008, when both featured in the first ODI against Sri Lanka at Dambulla.

Since then, they have shared the dressing room through multiple ICC tournaments, bilateral series and memorable victories, becoming two of the defining figures of Indian cricket.

Chasing One Last Dream

Although both have stepped away from Test cricket and T20 Internationals, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continue to be central figures in India's ODI setup.

The experienced batsmen remain among the team's biggest match-winners in the 50-over format, with their ability to deliver in pressure situations still making them invaluable.

As India begin planning for the 2027 ICC World Cup, the duo remain focused on one unfinished objective. The heartbreak of the 2023 World Cup final still lingers, in which they lost to Australia in final after going unbeaten the entire tournament, and another shot at the title represents perhaps the biggest remaining ambition of their international careers at this point.

Before You Go

FIFA World Cup 2026: England Beat France 6–4 to Claim FIFA World Cup 2026 Third Place

Frequently Asked Questions

What significant milestone are Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli set to achieve?

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are poised to become the first Indian pair to play 400 international matches together. This milestone will be reached during the ODI series decider at Lord's.

When did Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli start playing together?

Their journey together began on August 18, 2008. Both featured in their first ODI against Sri Lanka in Dambulla on that date.

Whose record have Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli surpassed?

They have already surpassed the previous Indian benchmark held by Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Tendulkar and Dravid represented India together in 391 international matches.

What is Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's main objective in ODI cricket?

They remain central figures in India's ODI setup. Their primary ambition is to win the 2027 ICC World Cup, especially after the disappointment of the 2023 final.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jul 2026 02:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
ODI Records IND Vs ENG ODI ROHIT SHARMA VIrat Kohli
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