Tata Sierra EV QWD Offroad Review: Way More Capable Than You Think!

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sierra EV proved off-road capable, challenging electric vehicle fragility.

I have attended many off-road events and mostly there are a bunch of obstacles but they are easy while designed to be within a vehicle's limit. With the Sierra EV QWD I was surprised with some of the obstacles which were pretty serious by any stretch of the imagination.

Serious Obstacles, Confident Performance

We started off with some rocks while the ground clearance of 205mm of the Sierra EV proved no hassle. Then tracking the steep rises and going down to moving up two wheels, all were also dispatched easily.



Some were quite serious with you having to climb up and then point the nose towards the sky while gently coming down with a mild jab of the brakes. With off-roading you need to be slow and gentle with your inputs while pushing hard will only get you stuck.

With the Sierra EV we noticed the short overhangs and the compact size which helped while the instant response of the motors also was useful. Trying the various terrain modes, we used Mud and Sand which helped also.





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AWD Gives The Sierra An Edge

Will owners use all of the capabilities of the Sierra EV? That's debatable but it is way more capable than its rivals due to AWD which adds a layer of go-anywhere ability.

Features like the 540-degree camera also came in handy to check the underside. There were no uncomfortable scrapes or noises as the car handled it all.





While we may think EVs are fragile, the Sierra EV proves otherwise but all of this does consume more range. That said, EVs now seem to make more sense as go-anywhere cars provided chargers are around.