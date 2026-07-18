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English NewsAutoTata Sierra EV QWD Offroad Review: Way More Capable Than You Think!

Tata Sierra EV QWD Offroad Review: Way More Capable Than You Think!

The Tata Sierra EV QWD impressed with its off-road ability, tackling steep climbs, rocky trails and technical obstacles with ease. It proves that EVs can be genuinely capable beyond the tarmac.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 18 Jul 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sierra EV proved off-road capable, challenging electric vehicle fragility.

I have attended many off-road events and mostly there are a bunch of obstacles but they are easy while designed to be within a vehicle's limit. With the Sierra EV QWD I was surprised with some of the obstacles which were pretty serious by any stretch of the imagination.

Serious Obstacles, Confident Performance

We started off with some rocks while the ground clearance of 205mm of the Sierra EV proved no hassle. Then tracking the steep rises and going down to moving up two wheels, all were also dispatched easily.


Tata Sierra EV QWD Offroad Review: Way More Capable Than You Think!Some were quite serious with you having to climb up and then point the nose towards the sky while gently coming down with a mild jab of the brakes. With off-roading you need to be slow and gentle with your inputs while pushing hard will only get you stuck.

With the Sierra EV we noticed the short overhangs and the compact size which helped while the instant response of the motors also was useful. Trying the various terrain modes, we used Mud and Sand which helped also.


Tata Sierra EV QWD Offroad Review: Way More Capable Than You Think!

ALSO READ: Lexus LM 350h India Review: Why Ranbir Kapoor And Hardik Pandya Own One

AWD Gives The Sierra An Edge

Will owners use all of the capabilities of the Sierra EV? That's debatable but it is way more capable than its rivals due to AWD which adds a layer of go-anywhere ability.

Features like the 540-degree camera also came in handy to check the underside. There were no uncomfortable scrapes or noises as the car handled it all.


Tata Sierra EV QWD Offroad Review: Way More Capable Than You Think!

While we may think EVs are fragile, the Sierra EV proves otherwise but all of this does consume more range. That said, EVs now seem to make more sense as go-anywhere cars provided chargers are around. 

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Sierra EV capable of off-roading despite being an EV?

Yes, the Sierra EV proves that EVs are not fragile and can handle challenging off-road conditions. However, off-roading does consume more range.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 18 Jul 2026 12:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tata Sierra TATA Tata Sierra EV
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