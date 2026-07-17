Maruti Suzuki Faces Grand Vitara E20 Setback, Says Fuel, Not The SUV, Was At Fault

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Consumer court ordered Maruti to replace SUV or refund.

Owner reported Grand Vitara issues, court cited E20 problem.

Maruti rejects order, blames fuel contamination, not vehicle.

Maruti Suzuki has said it will challenge a consumer court order that directed it to replace a Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid or refund its owner, maintaining that the SUV was fully compatible with E20 petrol and that the issues raised in the case were caused by contaminated fuel.

The ruling, delivered by the Raipur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, is being viewed as India's first known consumer dispute directly linked to E20 petrol.

Carmaker Says Vehicle Was E20-Compatible

Responding to the order, Maruti Suzuki rejected the conclusion that the vehicle suffered from an E20 compatibility issue.

"The car in this case was an E20 compatible car, fully equipped to handle E20 fuel and so disclosed in the owner's manual. There is evidence of contamination in the fuel collected from the customer's vehicle. Several other relevant facts have also not been reflected in the order," the company said in a statement.

It added that it would "take necessary steps to challenge the impugned order before appropriate higher forum in accordance with law."

According to the company, the dispute centres on fuel contamination rather than any defect in the vehicle's ability to run on E20 petrol.

Why The Consumer Commission Ruled Against Maruti Suzuki

The Commission ruled in favour of the customer after concluding that repeated repair attempts had failed to rectify the recurring problem.

It also observed that E20 petrol has become the standard fuel available at many filling stations, leaving consumers with little practical option but to use it. In its view, the defects continued despite multiple visits to authorised service centres.

The order directs Maruti Suzuki and the dealership to either replace the SUV with a new E20-compatible model within 45 days or refund Rs 20.50 lakh, which includes the vehicle's purchase price, registration charges and insurance.

The Commission also awarded Rs 1 lakh as compensation for mental harassment and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses. It said interest would apply if the payment was not made within the stipulated period.

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Customer Alleged Repeated Performance Issues

The complaint was filed by Raipur resident Dr Premraj Debta, who purchased a Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid Zeta+ in June 2024. The SUV had been manufactured in January 2023.

According to the complaint, the vehicle started developing stalling and performance-related problems within five months of purchase.

Dr Debta alleged that authorised workshops cleaned the fuel tank several times after contamination was detected, but the same issues resurfaced after each repair.

The complaint also referred to a fuel sample that was tested at a government-recognised laboratory. It reportedly found a white, curd-like substance identified as ethanol.

The customer further claimed that he had not been informed while purchasing the vehicle that it might not be fully compatible with E20 petrol.

Case Headed To Higher Forum

With Maruti Suzuki deciding to contest the ruling, the dispute is expected to move to a higher judicial forum.

The appeal is likely to determine whether the recurring problems were caused by contaminated fuel, as claimed by the manufacturer, or whether they point to deficiencies that warranted the consumer commission's order for replacement or refund.

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