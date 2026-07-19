India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesPoonch Flash Floods: 10 Dead, Several Feared Trapped; Houses Damaged | Latest Updates

Poonch Flash Floods: 10 Dead, Several Feared Trapped; Houses Damaged | Latest Updates

Nine people died in Surankote, including six members of a single family, while one person was killed in Haveli.

Written By : Asif Qureshi |  Updated at : 19 Jul 2026 02:07 PM (IST)

Heavy rainfall-triggered flash floods and landslides have wreaked havoc in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, claiming at least 10 lives and leaving several others feared trapped under debris, according to preliminary official reports. Authorities said nine people died in Surankote, including six members of a single family, while one person was killed in Haveli. Officials warned that the death toll could increase as rescue teams continue to access affected areas and receive fresh reports.

The disaster has also caused extensive damage to property. At least seven houses have been damaged in Haveli, while reports of destruction have also emerged from Mandi. Rescue and relief operations are underway across the affected areas, with teams working to locate and evacuate people believed to be trapped beneath collapsed structures.

Meanwhile, the district administration in Baramulla has issued a weather advisory in view of the India Meteorological Department's forecast of adverse weather between July 19 and July 23.

Also Read: Donkeys Fed Gulab Jamuns In Ritual To Invoke Rain As 35 MP Districts Face Deficit

Residents, particularly those living in flood-prone areas such as Tangmarg, Gulmarg, Uri, Boniyar, Shirpora Gavgrain, Chandoosa, Dandmoh, Hajibal, Shumluran, Kalantra, Rampur Rajpur, Shuitloo and Galibal Rafiabad, have been advised to avoid rivers, streams and flooded areas and not attempt to cross overflowing water bodies.

The administration has also urged travellers planning to visit Tangmarg, Gulmarg, Shirpora Gavgrain, Uri and Boniyar to verify road conditions before setting out, as heavy rain could trigger further landslides and road blockages.

Emergency response teams remain on high alert, and the public has been advised to contact the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) or the Police Control Rooms in Baramulla and Sopore for assistance during emergencies.

Published at : 19 Jul 2026 02:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
JK News Poonch Flashfloods JK Floods
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Poonch Flash Floods: 10 Dead, Several Feared Trapped; Houses Damaged | Latest Updates
Poonch Flash Floods: 10 Dead, Several Feared Trapped; Houses Damaged | Latest Updates
Cities
Ayodhya: Friends Host Mutton And Beer Party In Saryu River, Arrested After Clip Goes Viral
Ayodhya: Friends Host Mutton And Beer Party In Saryu River, Arrested After Clip Goes Viral
Cities
Speeding Porsche Hits Divider On Mumbai Coastal Road, Driver Safe
Speeding Porsche Hits Divider On Mumbai Coastal Road, Driver Safe
Cities
Delhiites To Get Relief From Hot, Humid Weather As Rain Likely Today
Delhiites To Get Relief From Hot, Humid Weather As Rain Likely Today
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Yogi Adityanath's Remarks on Riots Trigger Political War Ahead of UP Elections
Madhya Pradesh: Police End Cheeta Protest in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur
Monsoon Crisis: Heavy Monsoon Rains Trigger Floods and Landslides Across Northern Himalayan States
Weather & Public Safety: Heavy Rains Raise Flood Fears in Himachal, Viral Videos Highlight Dangerous Public Negligence
Parliament: Delimitation Emerges as Key Flashpoint Ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget