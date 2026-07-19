Poonch Flash Floods: 10 Dead, Several Feared Trapped; Houses Damaged | Latest Updates

Heavy rainfall-triggered flash floods and landslides have wreaked havoc in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, claiming at least 10 lives and leaving several others feared trapped under debris, according to preliminary official reports. Authorities said nine people died in Surankote, including six members of a single family, while one person was killed in Haveli. Officials warned that the death toll could increase as rescue teams continue to access affected areas and receive fresh reports.

The disaster has also caused extensive damage to property. At least seven houses have been damaged in Haveli, while reports of destruction have also emerged from Mandi. Rescue and relief operations are underway across the affected areas, with teams working to locate and evacuate people believed to be trapped beneath collapsed structures.

Meanwhile, the district administration in Baramulla has issued a weather advisory in view of the India Meteorological Department's forecast of adverse weather between July 19 and July 23.

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Residents, particularly those living in flood-prone areas such as Tangmarg, Gulmarg, Uri, Boniyar, Shirpora Gavgrain, Chandoosa, Dandmoh, Hajibal, Shumluran, Kalantra, Rampur Rajpur, Shuitloo and Galibal Rafiabad, have been advised to avoid rivers, streams and flooded areas and not attempt to cross overflowing water bodies.

The administration has also urged travellers planning to visit Tangmarg, Gulmarg, Shirpora Gavgrain, Uri and Boniyar to verify road conditions before setting out, as heavy rain could trigger further landslides and road blockages.

Emergency response teams remain on high alert, and the public has been advised to contact the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) or the Police Control Rooms in Baramulla and Sopore for assistance during emergencies.