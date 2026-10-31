US Iran War Peace Deal: A proposed framework for ending hostilities between the United States and Iran includes transferring Tehran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium to a third country or lowering its enrichment levels. The proposal also sets a seven-day deadline for reopening the strategically important Strait of Hormuz to international shipping following an initial understanding between the two sides.

According to an exclusive report by Al Arabiya English on Saturday, the preliminary draft identifies China as a possible guarantor of the agreement's implementation. It also proposes holding direct negotiations between Washington and Tehran in Doha, rather than Istanbul.

Nuclear Concessions, Sanctions Relief At Centre Of Framework

The proposed arrangement follows a reciprocal approach, with both countries expected to make commitments in exchange for concessions from the other.

Iran would have to agree to restrictions concerning its nuclear programme and ensure maritime security. In return, Washington would consider easing sanctions, blockades and other economic restrictions imposed on Tehran.

The framework essentially links progress on Iran's nuclear commitments and the resumption of international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to corresponding economic relief from the US.

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Independent Verification, Dispute Mechanism Proposed

The draft also outlines an independent verification system to monitor compliance at every stage of implementation. Under this arrangement, each phase would require confirmation that both countries had fulfilled their respective commitments before proceeding further.

A separate dispute-resolution mechanism involving mediators and guarantor nations has also been proposed. According to Al Arabiya English, the arrangement is intended to address possible violations or delays and prevent disagreements from triggering another escalation in military tensions.

China has been identified as a potential guarantor to help ensure the agreement remains in force.

Qatari Delegation Arrives In Tehran With Vance's Letter

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts to restore a ceasefire have continued, with a Qatari delegation arriving in Tehran on Friday morning.

Iran's state news agency IRNA reported that the team was led by a senior adviser to Qatar's prime minister and foreign minister. The delegation is coordinating with Washington as part of efforts to revive negotiations between the two countries.

The Qatari envoys also delivered a letter from US Vice President JD Vance to Iranian security official Mohsen Rezaei. The communication was reportedly received positively in Tehran and outlined a fresh diplomatic approach aimed at preventing further American military strikes.

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Trump Says US In No Hurry To End Iran War

The diplomatic developments come amid US President Donald Trump's assertion that Washington is not under pressure to bring the conflict to an immediate end.

Describing the hostilities as “not a typical war”, Trump maintained that time was on America's side despite months of fighting and repeated attempts to secure a lasting settlement.

He also claimed that Iran was keen to negotiate with the US but faced significant domestic challenges. Trump specifically alleged that Tehran was struggling to pay military personnel and law enforcement officers.