'Makes Our Nation Proud': PM Modi Congratulates ISRO On Successful NVS-03 Satellite Launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated ISRO scientists and engineers on the successful launch of the GSLV-F18 rocket carrying navigation satellite NVS-03, saying the mission would strengthen India's indigenous satellite navigation system, NavIC.

In a post on X, PM Modi said the launch marked an important step towards boosting the country's navigation capabilities and advancing self-reliance in critical technologies.

“Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at ISRO on the successful launch of GSLV-F18 carrying NVS-03,” he wrote on X.

The Prime Minister said the satellite's enhanced capabilities would support navigation services for people and contribute to India's efforts to develop indigenous technologies.

"This mission marks an important step in strengthening NavIC, our indigenous satellite navigation system. Equipped with enhanced capabilities, NVS-03 will further our pursuit of self-reliance in critical technologies and support navigation services that benefit our people," PM Modi said.

Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at ISRO on the successful launch of GSLV-F18 carrying NVS-03. This mission marks an important step in strengthening NavIC, our indigenous satellite navigation system. Equipped with enhanced capabilities, NVS-03 will further our pursuit of self-reliance in critical technologies and support navigation services that benefit our people. The dedication and ingenuity of our space scientists continue to make our nation proud. @isro — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2026

“The dedication and ingenuity of our space scientists continue to make our nation proud,” he added.

NVS-03 Launch Restores NavIC's Minimum Operational Configuration

ISRO successfully launched the 2,232-kg NVS-03 aboard the GSLV-F18 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Friday. The satellite was injected into its designated Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit after a flight of around 18 minutes.

With the launch, NavIC was restored to its minimum operational configuration of four satellites, strengthening India's independent Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) services.

NVS-03, equipped with indigenous and procured atomic clocks, will support applications such as real-time tracking of trains, vehicles and shipping vessels. It will transmit navigation signals in the L1, L5 and S bands and is expected to further strengthen India's regional positioning services.

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan said the NavIC constellation was also an important component of the government's 'One Nation, One Time' project.