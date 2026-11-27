A football game between a Turkish and an Israeli team in Georgia's Batumi was disrupted by violence, with UEFA due to assess the events on Friday.

Georgian police said 16 people were detained and three officers "sustained various injuries as a result of the fans' violent actions" during the match.

The police also accused some supporters of hurling stadium seats at security forces.

Turkey's Besiktas and Israel's Hapoel Beer-Sheva were originally set to meet in Istanbul, but with the tensions between the two countries running high due to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, UEFA decided to move the match to Georgia for safety reasons.

Georgia denies police were deployed over Palestine support

During the Thursday game, Besiktas fans unfurled a banner, "Revolt against the occupation, freedom for Palestine," waved Palestinian flags and chanted anti-Israel slogans.

However, Georgian authorities insisted they did not intervene due to the fans expressing their support for the Palestinians.

"We categorically deny these reports and emphasize that the fans' violent actions and physical clashes with police began before the flags and banners were displayed, while they were still marching towards the stadium," said the Georgian Interior Ministry.

In turn, Besiktas accused the authorities of using "disproportionate force" against the fans, and Turkey's football federation condemned "the unacceptable attitudes, behavior and actions directed at Besiktas supporters inside and outside the stadium."

A Besiktas club employee told the AFP news agency that five Turkish fans were taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

The match was suspended for over half an hour due to the violence in the stands. Eventually, Danish referee Morten Krogh continued the game, which ended with Besiktas winning 2 to 1.

The Besiktas players refused to shake hands with their Hapoel counterparts, Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Turkish government ministers close ranks with Besiktas

The unrest has prompted a diplomatic incident between Turkey and Georgia.

Turkish sources indicated Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the clashes with his Georgian counterpart Maka Botchorishvili.

Meanwhile, Turkish Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak and Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci echoed Besiktas' accusations of "disproportionate" force used by the Georgian police.

In an online post, Bak pledged to continue "resolutely defend the rights of Turkish sport and our fans."

Turkish news agency IHA reported that the 16 detained Besiktas fans have been released due to diplomatic and legal steps ordered by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to Besiktas, Erdogan also spoke to the club chairman, telling the sports official he was closely monitoring the situation.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.